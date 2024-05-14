Mikel Arteta's Arsenal took the Premier League title race on the last day with their 1-0 win over Manchester United at the Old Trafford Stadium as they finished the day in the 1st place ahead of Manchester City. (More Football News)
Unlike last season, the Gunners are well placed to win their first title in almost 20 years as they look to pip the reigning champions of winning their fourth league title. Pep Guardiola's City are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.
Whatever the result, the PL title will be decided on the final day but the advantage is with the Cityzens, who are well placed to land yet another domestic honour.
Arsenal last PL title came in 2004 under Arsene Wenger with The Invincibles and have gone through some transformational change under the Spanish coach, with a quarter-final finish as well in the UEFA Champions League.
Arsenal's final PL game is against Everton on May 19 at the Emirates Stadium whereas Man City take on West Ham United the very day, at the Etihad Stadium.
In a situation where both City and Arsenal finish with the same points, the PL title will be decided by - Goal Difference, Goals scored, Most points gathered in head-to-head games and most away goals scored in head-to-head matches.