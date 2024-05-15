Sports

Jesse Marsch Named Canada's New Head Coach, Aims To Unite Football Community For Success

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch fills the vacancy held by Mauro Biello on an interim basis, after John Herdman's departure to Major League Soccer side Toronto FC last October

Jesse Marsch is excited to get down to work with the 2026 World Cup co-hosts.
Jesse Marsch has been named the new head coach of the Canada national team with immediate effect. (More Football News)

The former Leeds United boss, who has been out of work since his departure from Elland Road 15 months ago, has signed a deal to take charge of the Maple Leafs until July 2026.

Marsch fills the vacancy held by Mauro Biello on an interim basis following John Herdman's departure to MLS side Toronto FC last October.

And the 50-year-old is excited to get down to work with the 2026 World Cup co-hosts.

"The combination of the new leadership inside of Canada Soccer coupled with the potential of this dynamic player pool has inspired me," he said.

"I am ready and eager to take on this massive responsibility. My excitement and anticipation to get started are immense.

"It is an absolute honour to represent and lead the Canadian men's national team in our preparation for a home World Cup.

"One of my main goals will be to help unite the soccer community in Canada to support our efforts to be successful on and off the pitch.

Marsch will begin his tenure with friendlies against the Netherlands and France next month ahead of Canada's Copa America campaign, which launches against Argentina on June 21.

Kevin Blue, Canada’s soccer’s chief executive officer and general secretary, added: "Jesse is a transformational leader who will drive progress for our men's national team – and for Canadian soccer more broadly – as we enter the most important time in the domestic history of our sport.

"He's been a successful manager at the highest levels of global football, and is an experienced builder who will make a significant impact on the landscape of our sport."

