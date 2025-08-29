Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs Announce Arrival Of Xavi Simons From RB Leipzig

Tottenham has been in a market for an attacking midfielder for the whole summer window, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski out with long-term injuries

Tottenham have announced the signing of RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons in a reported £52m (€60m) deal. 

Simons was reportedly of interest to Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but he has opted to join the Europa League champions. 

Enzo Maresca's side are believed to have held talks with the Netherlands international, but did not pursue a deal as they near closer to a £40m swoop for Alejandro Garnacho. 

The 22-year-old's arrival at Spurs has ended the club's search for an attacking midfielder, having failed to get deals over the line for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. 

English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Impressive Spurs Ease To Win At Etihad

BY Photo Webdesk

Simons spent one-and-a-half years on loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain before completing a permanent switch to the Bundesliga giants back in January. 

And just seven months after his rumoured €50m transfer, Simons informed Leipzig of his decision to leave after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League this season. 

"I'm really happy and can't wait to get going. I've been dreaming of this for a long time," Simons told Tottenham's official club website. 

"It's a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

"I will bring flair to the team, but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans."

The midfielder made 78 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 22 assists for his team-mates. 

Indeed, since first signing for the club on loan, no Leipzig player has created more chances in all competitions than Simons (174). 

Simons becomes Tottenham's seventh summer acquisition, with the Dutchman joining the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Joao Palhinha in north London. 

"I'm really pleased we have brought Xavi in - he is a great addition to the squad," Spurs boss Thomas Frank added. 

"He is still young. However, he already has good experience and, over the past few years, has played a lot of games at the top level.

"Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the No 10 position and left-wing.

"He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together."

