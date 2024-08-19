Football

Thierry Henry Steps Down As France U-23 Team's Head Coach After Paris Olympics Silver

Thierry Henry, who was appointed last year on a contract until June 2025, said he was moving away from the head coach position due to reasons personal to him

Thierry Henry has stepped down from his role as France's U21 head coach.
Thierry Henry has stepped down from his role as France Under-23's head coach after guiding his side to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. (More Football News

Henry, who was appointed last year on a contract until June 2025, said he was moving away from the position due to reasons personal to him. 

The former Arsenal striker led Les Bleus to a first final at the Games since 1984 in Paris, but fell agonisingly short in the showpiece match against Spain. 

Two goals in extra-time from Sergio Camello secured La Roja a second gold medal after France had come from 3-1 down to force extra-time at the Parc des Princes. 

During his time in charge of the Olympic squad, Henry won eight of his 11 games in charge (two draws and one loss) while also scoring 31 goals in that time. 

His side conceded 12 times during his tenure, with five of those coming in their gold medal match against Spain at the Games. 

"I would like to thank the FFF and the president Philippe Diallo who offered me this incredible opportunity," Henry said in a statement.

"Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the proudest things I have ever had.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Federation, the players, the staff and the fans who have given me a magical experience."

