Hockey India League 2026: Philippe Goldberg Takes Charge As Soorma Hockey Club Head Coach

Soorma Hockey Club have announced the appointment of Belgian Olympian Philippe Goldberg as their new head coach ahead of the Hockey India League, with Argentina’s Ignacio Ricardo Bergner joining as Analytical Coach

Updated on:
Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium has been appointed as head coach of Soorma Hockey Club. Photo: Hockey India
Summary of this article

  • Soorma Hockey Club appoints Belgian Olympian Philippe Goldberg as Head Coach; Jeroen Baart moves to advisory role

  • Argentine Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner joins as Analytical Coach

  • Harmanpreet Singh-led Soorma Hockey Club open 2026 season vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 4 in Chennai

Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium has been appointed as head coach of Soorma Hockey Club ahead of the second season of Hockey India League, the club said on Friday.

Joining Goldberg in the revamped coaching setup is Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina, who takes on the role of Analytical Coach.

The club's current Head Coach, Jeroen Baart, will transition into an advisory role, continuing to contribute to team strategy and technical planning throughout the season.

"Joining Soorma Hockey Club is an exciting opportunity to contribute to India's evolving hockey landscape," Goldberg said in a release.

"The team has laid a strong foundation, and my goal is to enhance it with a strategic framework that encourages discipline, creativity, and sustained performance. Together, we’ll build a brand of hockey that’s bold, intelligent, and unmistakably Soorma."

Goldberg, a European medallist and former Belgium U21 and senior team coach, played a key role in shaping Belgium's rise to global prominence.

Bergner, an Olympian and former Argentine international, contributed to Belgium’s 2016 World Cup runner-up and 2017 European Championship campaigns, later coaching Argentina's senior and women's national sides (Las Leonas).

Soorma Hockey Club, who finished third in an impressive debut season, have retained most of their core players, keeping the heart of their team together.

"The addition of Philippe and Ignacio marks a significant step in our journey as a team. Philippe's approach to building structured hockey teams that express themselves aligns perfectly with our playing philosophy," Arjun Halappa, Technical Director, Soorma Hockey Club, said.

"Ignacio's analytical depth will elevate our match preparation and tactical execution. With this combination of experience and innovation, we're looking forward to taking Soorma Hockey Club to greater heights in the upcoming season."

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the club will kick off its 2026 campaign against defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 4 in Chennai.

