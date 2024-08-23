Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco

Thibaut Courtois says he will not play for Belgium again, while Domenico Tedesco is still in charge of the national team. (More Football News)
Courtois made his international debut in October 2011, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to represent Belgium in a 0-0 friendly draw with France.
He has since made 102 appearances for his country and was an ever-present at five major tournaments between 2014 and 2022, earning his 100th cap in a 0-0 draw with Croatia as Belgium were knocked out at the group stage in Qatar.
However, the goalkeeper had a public falling-out with Tedesco in 2023 after leaving the Belgium camp ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier amid a dispute over not being selected to succeed Eden Hazard as captain.
While Tedesco claimed the 32-year-old's exit was due to not feeling respected within the team, Courtois denied those claims, citing a knee injury.
And Courtois, who missed most of last season due to two knee injuries, was left out of Belgium's Euro 2024 squad despite returning to fitness for Real Madrid before Tedesco named his tournament party.
"Unfortunately, following the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his management," he said in a statement on social media.
"In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking forward, my lack of confidence in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary atmosphere of cordiality.
"The Federation, with whom I have had several discussions, accepts my position and the reasons that led me to this painful but coherent decision.
"I regret possibly disappointing some fans, but I am convinced that this is the best course of action for Belgium, as it closes a debate and allows the team to focus on pursuing its goals."
Belgium's first game since their round of 16 exit to France at Euro 2024 will be against Israel in the Nations League.