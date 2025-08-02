Sunderland Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Back in the English Premier League after eight years, Sunderland are busy with their preparations ahead of the new season. On Saturday, the Black Cats host Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis in a pre-season friendly at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.
Here's all you need to know about the Sunderland vs Real Betis football match.
Sunderland have been buoyed by the arrival of Granit Xhaka, one of the summer signings in a busy transfer window. But Regis Le Bris' men have so far failed to impress in their pre-season run, except for a 1-1 draw at Sevilla. In their last match, Hull City handed them a 1-2 defeat, thus extending the losing run to three matches.
After the Real Betis clash, Sunderland will face German side Augsburg and Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano. The six-time English top-flight champions welcome West Ham United on the opening day of the new Premier League season.
Real Betis came close to lifting a first continental trophy, but lost to Chelsea 1-4 in the UEFA Conference League final in May. Following that defeat in Wroclaw, Heliopolitans have played two friendlies: a 4-3 win over Cordoba CF and a 1-1 draw with Coventry City.
Manuel Pellegrini's men play Como in their final warm-up game at home before visiting Elche for their La Liga opener on August 19, 2025.
Sunderland Vs Real Betis, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match being played?
The Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match being played?
The Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.
Where to watch the Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed in India on the SAFC Live and Betis TV platforms.
Where to watch the Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?
The Sunderland vs Real Betis pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India