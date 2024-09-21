Football

Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Rigg Backheel Earns Black Cats Derby Win

Sunderland's four-game winning run to begin the EFL Championship season was ended by Plymouth Argyle last weekend, but they responded well on home soil

Chris Rigg
Chris Rigg earned Sunderland victory over Middlesbrough
info_icon

Sunderland edged past local rivals Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to return to winning ways in the Championship. (More Football News)

The Black Cats' four-game winning run to begin the season was ended by Plymouth Argyle last weekend, but they responded well on home soil.

Local lad Chris Rigg, aged just 17, earned Sunderland Wear-Tees bragging rights with an outrageous backheel after 24 minutes.

Middlesbrough had chances but lacked a cutting edge as Sunderland made it three clean sheets from three home league games this season.

The win lifted Regis Le Bris' men back into top spot in the early Championship standings ahead of West Brom facing Plymouth later in the day.

Elsewhere in the early kick-offs, Johannes Thorup earned his first home league win as Norwich City manager in a 4-1 victory over Watford.

The Canaries' only other win this season came on their travels at Coventry City last month, but they were good value for their latest triumph.

Callum Doyle's long-range opener was cancelled out by Ryan Andrews' strike, before Borja Sainz restored the hosts' lead just before half-time.

Marcelino Nunez added a third nine minutes into the second period and Ben Chrisene made certain of the three points late on.

QPR drew 1-1 with London rivals Millwall at Loftus Road, meanwhile, with both sides remaining in the bottom half of the table with one win apiece.

Duncan Watmore rounded off a nice team move to put Millwall ahead after 34 minutes, but Michael Frey poked home a leveller four minutes later and neither side could find a winner.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
Football News
  1. Nice 8-0 St Etienne, Ligue 1: 'It's A Disgrace', Fumes Defender Petrot
  2. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: First Half Remains Goalless Despite All Efforts; MSC 0-0 FCG At Half-Time
  3. 'Visionary Leader' Hayes Figured Out Her Lane And Nailed It, Says Portland Manager
  4. Manchester City's Trophy Tour Of India: Cityzens Showcase Silverware At Lodhi Gardens Delhi
  5. Villarreal Vs Barcelona, La Liga: 'No Excuses' For Flick Amid Injury Blows
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  2. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  3. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  4. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  5. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  2. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  3. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  4. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch