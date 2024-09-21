Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Rigg Backheel Earns Black Cats Derby Win

Sunderland edged past local rivals Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to return to winning ways in the Championship. (More Football News)
The Black Cats' four-game winning run to begin the season was ended by Plymouth Argyle last weekend, but they responded well on home soil.
Local lad Chris Rigg, aged just 17, earned Sunderland Wear-Tees bragging rights with an outrageous backheel after 24 minutes.
Middlesbrough had chances but lacked a cutting edge as Sunderland made it three clean sheets from three home league games this season.
The win lifted Regis Le Bris' men back into top spot in the early Championship standings ahead of West Brom facing Plymouth later in the day.
Elsewhere in the early kick-offs, Johannes Thorup earned his first home league win as Norwich City manager in a 4-1 victory over Watford.
The Canaries' only other win this season came on their travels at Coventry City last month, but they were good value for their latest triumph.
Callum Doyle's long-range opener was cancelled out by Ryan Andrews' strike, before Borja Sainz restored the hosts' lead just before half-time.
Marcelino Nunez added a third nine minutes into the second period and Ben Chrisene made certain of the three points late on.
QPR drew 1-1 with London rivals Millwall at Loftus Road, meanwhile, with both sides remaining in the bottom half of the table with one win apiece.
Duncan Watmore rounded off a nice team move to put Millwall ahead after 34 minutes, but Michael Frey poked home a leveller four minutes later and neither side could find a winner.