Sunderland Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 11 Fixture

Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to taken on Sunderland
Gunners have lost just one game this season so far
The Black Cats are yet to taste defeat on their home turf this campaign
An in-form Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to face a rejuvenated Sunderland team in the matchweek 11 fixture of the English Premier League on Saturday, November 8. The fixture will be pivotal in the PL title race with both teams in decent form.
The Gunners come into this fixture after having beaten Burnley and Slavia Prague over the past week, despite missing several key players including forward Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi.
Gunners are leading the PL leaderboard and another victory could see them solidify their position going into the international break. Liverpool and Man City go head-to-head on Sunday and Mikel Arteta's side must win to gain an advantage over their rivals.
Sunderland, led by their skipper Granit Xhaka, will be looking to spoil the party for the Gunners and will provide a stern test to the league leaders.
Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League: Head to head (h2h)
Sunderland wins: 50
Arsenal wins: 63
Draws: 41
Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, November 8. In India, the match will kick off at 11 PM IST at the Stadium of Light.
Where to watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.