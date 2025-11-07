Sunderland Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 11 Fixture

Sunderland AFC vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26: Find out when and where to watch the matchday 11 fixture at the Stadium of Light on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League 2025-26 Highlights, Saturday Goal Rush updates
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to taken on Sunderland

  • Gunners have lost just one game this season so far

  • The Black Cats are yet to taste defeat on their home turf this campaign

An in-form Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to face a rejuvenated Sunderland team in the matchweek 11 fixture of the English Premier League on Saturday, November 8. The fixture will be pivotal in the PL title race with both teams in decent form.

The Gunners come into this fixture after having beaten Burnley and Slavia Prague over the past week, despite missing several key players including forward Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi.

Gunners are leading the PL leaderboard and another victory could see them solidify their position going into the international break. Liverpool and Man City go head-to-head on Sunday and Mikel Arteta's side must win to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Sunderland, led by their skipper Granit Xhaka, will be looking to spoil the party for the Gunners and will provide a stern test to the league leaders.

Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League: Head to head (h2h)

  • Sunderland wins: 50

  • Arsenal wins: 63

  • Draws: 41

Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, November 8. In India, the match will kick off at 11 PM IST at the Stadium of Light.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

  3. Maharashtra Govt Felicitates Mandhana, Rodrigues, Yadav For ICC Women’s World Cup Heroics

  4. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

  5. India Vs Australia, 5th T20I Preview: SKY And Co Seek Batting Consistency, AUS Hope To Counter Spin Threat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  2. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  3. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  4. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  5. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  2. FIR Filed Over Bilaspur Train Accident That Killed 11, Injured 20; Probe Underway

  3. Why Do Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim Of Having Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

  5. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  3. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  4. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  5. Democrat Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Race

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities