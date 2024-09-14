Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid, La Liga Matchday 5 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSO Vs RM And Spanish Premier League Matches

The Matchday 5 of La Liga 2024-25 was underway with Real Betis beating Leganes 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín Sevilla, Spain on Friday night, September 13. (More Football News)
Sevilla will take on Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at home, while Espanyol face Deportivo Alaves.
Real Sociedad host Real Madrid at the Reale Arena on Saturday night, as Catalan giants Barcelona will make the trip to Girona on Sunday.
Atletico Madrid will battle it out against Valencia at the Metropolitano to close out Matchday 5 in Spain.
La-Liga 2024-25 Matchday 5 Live Streaming Details
When is the La Liga 2024/25 Matchday 5 starting?
The Matchday 4 of the La Liga 2024/25 kicked-off on Friday, September 13.
Which is the first fixture of Matchday 5 in the English Premier League 2024/25?
The Real Betis-Leganes fixture at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla, Spain was the first game of Matchday 5 in La-Liga 2024/25.
Where to watch La Liga 2024/25 season live in India?
The La Liga matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on Galaxy Racer's website. Users will have to login on the website to live stream the matches.