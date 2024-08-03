Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch

As the Paris Olympics football tournament narrows from 16 teams to the last four, the semi-final matches are set to kick off. On Monday, August 5, in Marseille, Spain will face Morocco, each team aiming to secure a medal. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Morocco stormed into the semi-finals with a commanding 4-0 victory over the United States. Achraf Hakimi, Soufiane Rahimi, and Ilias Akhomach dazzled with their goals, but it was substitute El Medi Maouhoub who added the final flourish with a dramatic late penalty, wrapping up the match with a resounding scoreline, becoming the first side to reach the final four list.
Spain cruised into the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over Japan, thanks to a double from Fermin Lopez and a late goal by Abel Ruiz. The silver medalists from the Tokyo Olympics aim to replicate their success from Barcelona 1992. Meanwhile, Morocco, who previously knocked out Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 via penalties, will look to recreate that form.
When is Spain Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-finals match?
The Spain Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-finals match will take place on Monday, August 5, at 9:30 pm IST at the Marseille Satdium.
Where to watch Spain Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-finals match?
The Paris Olympics men's football semi-finals match between Spain vs Morocco will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.