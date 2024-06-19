Football

Spain Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs ITA In European Championship

Despite the La Roja having the upper hand of late, the reigning champions memorably overcame Spain on penalties three years ago, en route to Euro 2020 glory

Spain players thank their fans post their win against Croatia. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
Two powerhouses of European football - Italy and Spain will go head-to-head in this feisty Group B fixture on Friday, June 21 (IST) with the winner all but securing a place in the knockout stage of the Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Both the sides won their opening Group B games and a draw here would be beneficiary to the Italians to progress further.

Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal were on the scoresheet as Spain beat Croatia 3-1 as Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to make an Euros appearance.

Italy, on other hand, recovered from an early setback against Albania, to gain an important 2-1 win going into this contest against La Roja.

The reigning champions are unbeaten in 10 matches at the European Championship, with their last defeat coming against Republic of Ireland, eight years ago.

Probable XIs:

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca

Here are all the details about Spain vs. Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B matchday 2 Live Streaming:

When is the Spain vs. Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match?

The Spain vs. Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match will be played at the Veltins Arena in Schalke on Friday, June 21 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Spain vs. Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

