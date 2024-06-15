Football

Slovenia Vs Denmark, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Slovenia are set to face Denmark in their opening match of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Stuttgart in Germany on Sunday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

denmark national football team for euro 2024 X @dbulandshold
Denmark national football team posing for a photo ahead of the Euro 2024. Photo: X/ @dbulandshold
info_icon

Denmark enter Euro 2024 aiming to build on their impressive recent performances. Victorious in 1992 and semi-finalists at Euro 2020, the Danes hope to surpass their achievements from three years ago when they lost to England in extra-time at Wembley. (More Football News)

On Sunday, Denmark face Slovenia in Stuttgart. Both teams concluded the Euro 2024 qualifiers level on points, each with seven wins, one draw, and two losses from ten matches. Denmark topped the group due to a superior head-to-head record.

Denmark have a rich history in the European Championship, making their tenth appearance this year. In contrast, this is Slovenia's second Euros, their first since Euro 2000, marking a 24-year gap – the second-longest between appearances after Hungary's 44 years.

Slovenia, however, are not just there to make up the numbers. Recent positive results, such as a draw against Denmark in qualifying and a 2-0 friendly win over Portugal in March, showcase their potential. Although Slovenia's squad lacks household names, Benjamin Sesko stands out. The 6-foot-5 forward had a standout season with RB Leipzig, netting 14 goals in the Bundesliga.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal. - null
Portugal At Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Set Sights On Second European Crown

BY Stats Perform

Slovenia Vs Denmark Squads:

Slovenia: Igor Vekic, Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Jaka Bijol, Jure Balkovec, Miha Blazic, Petar Stojanovic, Vanja Drkusic, Zan Karnicnik, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Adrian Zeljkovic, Benjamin Verbic, Jasmin Kurtic, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Josip Ilicic, Sandi Lovric, Timi Max Elsnik, Tomi Horvat, Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Jan Mlakar, Nino Zugelj, Zan Celar, Zan Vipotnik.

Head coach: Matjaz Kek

Denmark: Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel, Mads Hermansen, Alexander Bah, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Kristensen, Simon Kjaer, Victor Kristiansen, Zanka, Christian Eriksen, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Anders Dreyer, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jonas Wind, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Yussuf Poulsen

Head coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Here are all the details about the Slovenia vs Denmark, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Slovenia vs Denmark, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C Match?

The Slovenia vs Denmark, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C football match will take place on June 16, Sunday at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

