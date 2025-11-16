Denmark 1-0 Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Damsgaard Goal Puts The Danes Ahead At Halftime

Denmark vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the play-by-play updates from the DEN vs BLR match at Parken Stadium on November 16, 2025

D
Deepak Joshi
Denmark Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group C, matchday 9 fixture between Denmark and Belarus at Parken Stadium on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The Danes come into the game rampant, having thrashed Belarus 6-0 in their prior meeting, driven by clinical finishes from Rasmus Hojlund and Anders Dreyer. Belarus, meanwhile, are reeling, winless in all four qualifying matches with a leaky defense already conceding double-digit goals. With Denmark defending near-perfectly and their firepower intact, they enter this tie as overwhelming favorites.
LIVE UPDATES

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | DEN 1-0 BLR

We’re back on the pitch! The Danes will look to extend their lead and put the game beyond doubt, while the White Wings must step up and play more aggressively if they hope to turn things around.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: Halftime! | DEN 1-0 BLR

Damsgaard’s well-placed strike is the difference at the break, giving the Danes a deserved 1-0 lead after a controlled first half. The White Wings have defended deep and struggled to create anything meaningful going forward. They’ll need a far braver, more proactive second half if they hope to claw their way back into this European Qualifier clash.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: 30' DEN 1-0 BLR

Half an hour in, the Danes have taken five swings at goal, though only one has truly tested the keeper. The White Wings nearly carved out a big chance of their own, but the Danish defence stepped in just in time to snuff it out.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: 20' DEN 1-0 BLR

The Danes haven’t pushed forward often, but when they have, they’ve looked razor-sharp and dangerous. The White Wings are sitting far too deep, struggling to build anything as relentless Danish pressure keeps pinning them back.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: GOAL! | 11' DEN 1-0 BLR

Damsgaard picks up space outside the box, shifts onto his right and whips a precise low strike into the bottom-left corner. A classy finish from the Dane, and the White Wings are behind.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: 5' DEN 0-0 BLR

The White Wings look eager early on, pushing forward with intent as they chase a surprise result. The Danes, meanwhile, need to settle quickly and take control to avoid the game drifting into a scrappy rhythm.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: Game On!

The game is one here in Denmark and the stadium is quite field. There is a crazy home support for the Danes. Belarus would be aiming to deliver an upset today.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: Starting XIs!

DENMARK XI: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Christensen, Vertergaard, Dorgu; Isaken, Hojbjberg, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Eriksen; Wind.

BELARUS XI: Lapoukhov; Parkhomenko, Begunov, Zabelin; Malaschevich, Yablonksi, Ebong, Pechenin; Demchenko, Gromyko; Lisakovich.

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: Match Details!

  • Fixture: Denmark vs Belarus, Group C Matchday 9

  • Venue: Parken Stadium, Denmark

  • Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

  • Time: 1:15 AM IST

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: Sony LIV

Denmark vs Belarus LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome to our Denmark vs Belarus LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifier. Stay tuned for real-time scores, key moments, and expert updates.

Published At:
