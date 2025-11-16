Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Line-Ups Out; Visitors Eye Group B Top Spot
Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Slovenia are third in Group B with three points, while the visitors are in a stronger position with seven points. Catch all the action from the SVN vs KVX football qualifying match at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana
Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The hosts are yet to taste victory in their campaign. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group B clash between Slovenia and Kosovo at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday (November 16, 2025 as per India time). The hosts are third (3 points) and Kosovo (10 points) at the second spot in the group, and while Slovenia must win to keep their World Cup hopes alive, the visitors will aim to keep their splendid run going in the qualifiers. Follow the live football score and updates from the SVN vs KVX qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES
Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: KVX Starting XI
Check out Kosovo's line-up for this all-important encounter:
Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 1:15am IST. The Slovenia vs Kosovo, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group B clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.