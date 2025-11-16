Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Line-Ups Out; Visitors Eye Group B Top Spot

Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The hosts are yet to taste victory in their campaign. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group B clash between Slovenia and Kosovo at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday (November 16, 2025 as per India time). The hosts are third (3 points) and Kosovo (10 points) at the second spot in the group, and while Slovenia must win to keep their World Cup hopes alive, the visitors will aim to keep their splendid run going in the qualifiers. Follow the live football score and updates from the SVN vs KVX qualifying match.

Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: KVX Starting XI Check out Kosovo's line-up for this all-important encounter:



Here's how #Kosovo lineup 🆚 Slovenia🦁#SVNKOS pic.twitter.com/fY9GSFE2RH — Kosovo Football 🇽🇰 (@kosovarfootball) November 15, 2025

Slovenia Vs Kosovo Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: SVN Starting XI Here is Slovenia's line-up for the home fixture: