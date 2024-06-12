Football

Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal

The 21-year-old was linked with a move away from Red Bull Arena, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in landing his signature

Sesko will remain at Leipzig until 2029
Benjamin Sesko says "there's still a lot more to be done" at RB Leipzig after signing a new deal with the Bundesliga side. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old was linked with a move away from Red Bull Arena, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in landing his signature.

However, the striker has put pen to paper on an extension to his existing contract, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Sesko, who arrived from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal last July, scored 18 goals in 42 appearances during his debut season as he helped Leipzig to a fourth-place finish in Bundesliga.

And the Slovenia international, who is set to face England, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, is thrilled to extend his stay with RBL.

"I had a good first year at Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here," he told the club's official website. "[The] team, club, city, fans - the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was, therefore, the logical next step for me.

"Even though I didn't play or score as much in the first half of the season, this phase was very important for me and my development. I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential.

"In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals. We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I'm really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team.

"We've already achieved a lot in my first season and often shown the amount of quality and outstanding football we can bring to the pitch. But there's still a lot more to be done, and that's now our common goal."

"Benji is one of our key players for the coming seasons and that is why the extension is a strong signal," sporting director Rouven Schroder added. "This also underlines our ambitions to be a permanent fixture in the Bundesliga and to be one of the top clubs in Europe.

"[He] embodies our DNA and playing philosophy perfectly. With the new contract, we can continue to drive our squad planning forward."

