Mikel Arteta Has Left Door Open For Arsenal Return, Says Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla has revealed that Mikel Arteta has left the door open for a possible return to Arsenal as part of his coaching staff when he comes to the end of his glistening career. (More Football News)
The 39-year-old returned to his boyhood club Real Oviedo last year and is on the brink of helping Luis Carrion's side return to La Liga after a 23-year exile, in which they dropped as low as the fourth tier of Spanish football.
It is expected that the two-time European Championship winner will retire following their second division play-off final fixture against Eibar, with the possibility of embarking on a career in coaching with the club he spent six years at as a player.
Cazorla made 180 appearances for the Gunners between 2012 and 2016, scoring 29 goals and providing 44 assists in that time, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield on two occasions alongside his fellow compatriot Arteta.
While the Spaniard's full focus will remain on Saturday's fixture with the Carbayones, he revealed that conversations have been had with the Arsenal boss about a potential return to the Emirates.
"I have a very special affection for Arsenal," Cazorla told Sky Sports. "I spent six wonderful years there, and I know how much all the people love me there.
"Of course, I was fortunate to share a dressing room with Mikel Arteta, and now he is the manager. We had conversations about that, but right now I am not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, and continuing to enjoy football as a player.
"After that, we will see what the future holds for me. It is clear that Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open to me to return. But right now, I have enough on my mind with the play-offs and trying to enjoy the last days of my playing career."