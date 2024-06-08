Football

Mikel Arteta Has Left Door Open For Arsenal Return, Says Santi Cazorla

Cazorla made 180 appearances for the Gunners between 2012 and 2016, scoring 29 goals and providing 44 assists in that time, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield on two occasions alongside his fellow compatriot Arteta

Santi Cazorla has revealed Mikel Arteta has left the door open for a return to Arsenal as a coach
info_icon

Santi Cazorla has revealed that Mikel Arteta has left the door open for a possible return to Arsenal as part of his coaching staff when he comes to the end of his glistening career. (More Football News)

The 39-year-old returned to his boyhood club Real Oviedo last year and is on the brink of helping Luis Carrion's side return to La Liga after a 23-year exile, in which they dropped as low as the fourth tier of Spanish football. 

It is expected that the two-time European Championship winner will retire following their second division play-off final fixture against Eibar, with the possibility of embarking on a career in coaching with the club he spent six years at as a player. 

Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal side win at Old Trafford against Manchester United. - null
EPL: Coach Mikel Arteta Hails Arsenal For Stretching Manchester City All The Way

BY Stats Perform

Cazorla made 180 appearances for the Gunners between 2012 and 2016, scoring 29 goals and providing 44 assists in that time, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield on two occasions alongside his fellow compatriot Arteta. 

While the Spaniard's full focus will remain on Saturday's fixture with the Carbayones, he revealed that conversations have been had with the Arsenal boss about a potential return to the Emirates. 

"I have a very special affection for Arsenal," Cazorla told Sky Sports. "I spent six wonderful years there, and I know how much all the people love me there.

"Of course, I was fortunate to share a dressing room with Mikel Arteta, and now he is the manager. We had conversations about that, but right now I am not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, and continuing to enjoy football as a player.

"After that, we will see what the future holds for me. It is clear that Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open to me to return. But right now, I have enough on my mind with the play-offs and trying to enjoy the last days of my playing career."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Madhya Pradesh: 4 People Including A Child Died In Truck Collision In Rewa
  2. Narendra Modi To Be Sworn-in As Prime Minister For 3rd Straight Term On Sunday | All You Need To Know
  3. Naveen Patnaik Says Criticism Against Pandian 'Unfortunate'; Praises Close Aide's 'Integrity, Honesty'
  4. BJP MLA's Elderly Cousin Dies By Suicide In MP's Gwalior
  5. Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Attack On Danish PM Mette Frederiksen
Entertainment News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  3. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  4. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  5. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Head, Warner Take Off In Barbados
  2. Mikel Arteta Has Left Door Open For Arsenal Return, Says Santi Cazorla
  3. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: Miller, Stubbbs Give Stability To SA Innings
  4. Australia Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler And Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. French Open: Iga Swiatek Glad Roland Garros Crowd Helped Reaffirm Her Belief
World News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  3. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  4. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  5. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Highlights | June 8: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony On June 9