Football

EPL: Coach Mikel Arteta Hails Arsenal For Stretching Manchester City All The Way

Regardless of what happens in the midweek, Arsenal will go into their final game of the English Premier League campaign at home to Everton with the title battle against Manchester City still alive

Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal side win at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
Mikel Arteta hailed the "phenomenal" drive shown by his Arsenal side to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race. (More Football News)

The Gunners moved one point clear of City at the Premier League summit on Sunday with a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

City have a chance to restore their advantage when they travel to Arsenal's fierce rivals Tottenham on Tuesday, before then hosting West Ham.

Regardless of what happens in midweek, Arsenal will go into their final game of the campaign at home to Everton with the title battle still alive.

Speaking to BBC Sport after his side's latest win, Arteta said: "It is a phenomenal thing they are doing."

However, Arteta was not entirely pleased with the manner of his side's slender victory, even if they were good value for the win overall.

"We weren't composed, clean enough, consistent enough and were unable to do the simple things right," he said. "That doesn't give you control. 

"Some of the players have not been in this position; they don't know what is at stake and how you feel emotionally to have to win and win and win from December or January."

Arsenal's win was just their second in 17 Premier League trips to Old Trafford, most recently coming out on top in November 2020.

Leandro Trossard scored what proved to be the winner with 20 minutes played, tapping in from close range after being set up by Kai Havertz.

"We needed a result today in a really difficult place," Arteta added. "Our history was not in favour of a result today.

"There was so much at stake and we're happy with the result. We started the game really well and were dominant. 

"We scored the goal and I think the goal led to slightly bad things because we started to play too safe, too sideways, too backwards with not enough structure.

"We started to give the ball away in good areas and that is a danger against them. But we defended well and didn't concede too much."

Arsenal now find themselves cheering on Tottenham against City, knowing that anything other than a win for Pep Guardiola's men will leave their title fate in their own hands.

Asked if he will be watching that game, Arteta said: "We will be sat watching and it’s true we need the result in order to achieve [the title]. In football there are always possibilities."

