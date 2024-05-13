Football

EPL: Kai Havertz Will be Tottenham Hotspur's 'Biggest Fan' Against Manchester City

Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford through a Leandro Trossard goal that was assisted by Kai Havertz. That win lifted the Gunners one point above City, who have an inferior goal difference of three and play their English Premier League game in hand at Tottenham on Tuesday

Kai Havertz celebrates a goal with Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard during their English Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).
info_icon

Kai Havertz joked he will be Tottenham's "biggest fan" as Arsenal look for a helping hand from their fierce rivals when they take on Manchester City. (More Football News)

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday through a first-half Leandro Trossard tap-in that was nicely assisted by Havertz.

That victory lifted the Gunners one point above City, who have an inferior goal difference of three and play their game in hand at Tottenham on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side still have the title in their hands, but dropped points in North London will change that heading into the final round of fixtures, with Arsenal hosting Everton and City at home to West Ham.

Asked by Sky Sports if he is going to back Spurs for the victory against City, Havertz laughed and said: "I am going to be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever. Let's hope for the best."

Leandro Trossard proved the difference for Arsenal against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12, 2024). - null
Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Trossard-Powered Gunners Keep Title Pressure On Man City

BY Stats Perform

Arsenal's victory at Old Trafford was their 27th in the Premier League this season - only in 1970-71 (29) and 1930-31 (28) have they won more in a single top-flight campaign.

Mikel Arteta's men could reach 89 points with victory over an Everton side with nothing to play for, yet that may still not be enough if City win both remaining fixtures.

Regardless of the result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Premier League title race will still go down to the final weekend.

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their last home league game of IPL 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (May 12). - BCCI/IPL
Week Ahead, May 13-19: Fight For 3 IPL Play-Off Spots; Man City & Arsenal In EPL Title Race

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We have one game and we need the whole club behind us - anything is possible," Havertz said. 

"We prepared for the game very well, we didn’t have our best game but we needed the three points and we have it now so we can be happy.

"We have to win every single game as City are always keeping the pressure on. It is so nice to be in the [title] race and every week you have to play at your best."

Havertz kept up his impressive form by setting up the only goal for Trossard, who has put Arsenal 1-0 up with three of the last four goals he has netted.

An out-of-sorts United side offered little in an attacking sense, a few David Raya saves from distance aside, in what was a deserved victory for the visitors.

Some Manchester United fans have lost faith in Erik ten Hag. - null
Erik Ten Hag Not Worried About Manchester United Future, Says 'The Owners Have Common Sense'

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Sky Sports, Trossard said: "Man Utd are still a good team and they can hurt you in different ways so credit to the boys - we defended really well.

"Obviously we only have one objective to win the league. We have done our job today and it will be up to the last game and that is what we are aiming for.

"Hopefully next week we can celebrate something - you never know, it could be. We can only hope. We have done our job and that is the only thing we could have done."

