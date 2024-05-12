Sports

Week Ahead, May 13-19: Fight For 3 IPL Play-Off Spots; Man City & Arsenal In EPL Title Race

The Thailand Open BWF 500 tournament will see Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action, and the prestigious PGA Championship will be played over the weekend. Here is the comprehensive sports-wise schedule from May 13 to 19, 2024

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 match 61, BCCI photo
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their last home league game of IPL 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (May 12). Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

As we draw closer to the Paris Olympics, the sports calendar is abuzz with qualifying and other important tournaments across disciplines. With the Indian Premier League's 2024 season heading into its business end and the ICC T20 World Cup to follow soon after, the sports faithful has lots to look forward to in the days to come. (More Sports News)

Check out the key sports fixtures scheduled between May 13 and 19, 2024.

Cricket

IPL 2024's play-off race has well and truly heated up. The forthcoming week will be the last one of the league phase, post which just the two qualifiers, eliminator and grand finale will remain.

So far (after the end of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals game on May 12), Kolkata Knight Riders are the only outfit to have confirmed their play-offs berth, while Mumbai Indians have officially been knocked out. All the other teams in the fray have everything to play for, and will be in action in the week ahead.

KKR celebrate the 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. - (PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - A Journey Extraordinaire

BY Uzma Fatima

The week will begin with a clash between Gujarat Titans and table-toppers KKR in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 13), and end with a double-header on Sunday (May 19) - Sunrisers Hyderabad host Punjab Kings in the afternoon (3:30pm IST) and Rajasthan Royals meet KKR in the evening. By then, we will certainly know who takes the remaining three play-off spots, and the fixtures to follow.

A glimpse from match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2024. - IPL|BCCI
IPL 2024: Full List Of Players, Team Officials Fined Or Suspended Committing Code Of Conduct Offence

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Elsewhere, the Pakistan men's team will be eager to bounce back after Ireland stunned them in the first game, marking the Irish side's first-ever T20I victory over Pakistan. The second T20I was delayed by rain, and awaits its commencement at the time of writing. The third and final match will be played in Dublin on Tuesday, post which the Men In Green will gear up for their England tour, which starts with the first T20I at Leeds on May 22.

Meanwhile, the Nida Dar-led Pakistan women will play their second (at Northampton) and third (at Leeds) T20Is against England on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The hosts lead the series 1-0.

Football

Just like IPL, the English Premier League is also into its last week of league action. The coming seven days are choc-a-bloc with mouth-watering clashes, starting with Aston Villa welcoming Liverpool late on Monday night (12:30am IST on Tuesday) and ending with current table-toppers Manchester City hosting West Ham late Sunday night (12:30am IST the following Monday).

Arsenal are the only real contenders to Man City for the 2023-24 title, and we will have a new EPL champion by the weekend.

Meanwhile, over in La Liga, Real Madrid are celebrating their record-extending 36th title even before the Spanish league has ended. Los Blancos face Alaves on Tuesday night, while Girona host Villareal on Tuesday and Barcelona face Almeria on Thursday.

Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia were both on target in Real Madrid's convincing win on Saturday - null
Granada 0-4 Real Madrid: Diaz Stars In Crushing Victory For La Liga Champions

BY Stats Perform

Other Sports

The badminton circuit moves on to Thailand Open, a BWF 500 event which will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The Olympics-qualified HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will headline Indian representation at the tournament, in what will be crucial preparation for the much-awaited Paris 2024.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category - Photo: File
PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Among Seven Indian Shuttlers To Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As for golf, the prestigious PGA Championship will be played over the weekend at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. All-time great Tiger Woods has confirmed participation at the event, which will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  2. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  3. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Mark First Anniversary Of 'Dahaad' Premiere
  2. Feel Like An Actor On Film Sets, Not Heroine: Madhoo Shah
  3. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
  4. Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics
  5. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shooting Of 'Chhava', Calls Working On Film A 'Dramatic Journey'
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 187/9
  2. Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United: Championship Play-Off Finely Poised For Second Leg After Draw
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Selection Trials: Esha Singh, Anish Bhanwala Register Second Win
  4. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out By Alejandro Tabilo In Round Of 32
  5. Lewandowski Transfer: Agent Gives Major Update Amid Speculation Over Barcelona Star's Future
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail