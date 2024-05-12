Football

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid: Diaz Stars In Crushing Victory For La Liga Champions

A much-changed Madrid were in control throughout as Los Blancos moved to 29 league matches undefeated, surpassing their best unbeaten run in a single campaign under John Toshack in 1989-90

Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia were both on target in Real Madrid's convincing win on Saturday
info_icon

Newly-crowned LaLiga champions Real Madrid earned an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Granada on Saturday, breaking a single-season club record after making it 29 league games unbeaten. (More Football News)

Carlo Ancelotti's side continued their superb form following their Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich, reaching 90 points in the league and moving 15 clear of second-placed Girona.

Fran Garcia broke the deadlock with an easy finish after a long series of passes in the 38th minute before he set up Arda Guler to slot home and extend the advantage just before half-time.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe - null
Luis Enrique Proud Of Kylian Mbappe But Understands Decision To Leave Paris Saint-Germain

BY Stats Perform

Brahim Diaz made it 3-0 in the 49th minute with a shot into the near post, and the former Manchester City attacker scored his second nine minutes later off a Luka Modric pass from the right.

A much-changed Madrid were in control throughout as Los Blancos moved to 29 league matches undefeated, surpassing their best unbeaten run in a single campaign under John Toshack in 1989-90.

Granada, meanwhile, were already relegated after Mallorca's 1-0 win at Las Palmas as their LaLiga stay came to an abrupt end on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  2. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  3. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  4. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  5. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
Entertainment News
  1. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  2. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  3. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  4. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  5. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  2. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs - As It Happened
  3. Napoli 0-2 Bologna, Serie A: Champions League-Chasing Rossoblu Down Tame Hosts
  4. World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Aman Sehrawat Locks Paris Quota, Deepak Punia Eliminated
  5. Ranji Trophy In 2 Phases; No Toss In CK Nayudu Trophy: Big Domestic Cricket Overhaul On Cards
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail