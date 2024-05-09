Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 Agg): Joselu Late Show Seals Champions League Final Spot

Real Madrid have won four matches despite conceding the first goal in the Champions League this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since 2016-17 (five) when they went on to lift the trophy

Joselu scored twice late on as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 and progress to the Champions League final. (More Football News)

Having drawn the first leg 2-2 in Munich, Bayern looked set to go through and tee up an all-German final at Wembley when Alphonso Davies sent a rocket into the top-right corner of Andriy Lunin's goal in the 68th minute of Wednesday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yet 14-time European champions Madrid came back from the brink thanks to substitute Joselu, whose double sealed a 4-3 aggregate win.

The former Stoke City striker capitalised on a calamitous mistake from Manuel Neuer in the 88th minute before he shinned a second into the Bayern goal from Antonio Rudiger's cross.

That second goal was initially disallowed for offside, but it was awarded after a VAR check.

With Harry Kane having been taken off, Bayern struggled to mount a comeback, though Matthijs de Ligt did see a goal ruled out for offside, with the visitors left furious at that decision.

Thomas Tuchel's team, though, will ultimately end the season without silverware, while their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund will face LaLiga champions Madrid on June 1.

Data Debrief: Joselu to the rescue for comeback kings Madrid

Joselu became the oldest substitute player to score a brace in a knockout game in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have won four matches despite conceding the first goal in the Champions League this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since Madrid in 2016-17 (five) when they went on to lift the trophy.

