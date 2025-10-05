Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski Misses Penalty As Blaugrana Stunned On The Road

Sevilla sealed a 4-1 win over Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, with Robert Lewandowski missing a penalty while Alexis Sanchez converted from the spot

Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26
Sevilla celebrate their win over Barcelona in La Liga 2025-26.
Summary
Summary

  • Sevilla defeated Barcelona 4-1 at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

  • Robert Lewandowski missed a crucial penalty for Barca

  • Alexis Sanchez scored a penalty as Sevilla took an early lead

  • Marcus Rashford netted a goal for Barcelona before halftime

Barcelona were dealt their first defeat of the LaLiga season as two goals in second-half stoppage time led Sevilla to a stunning 4-1 triumph at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Having seen Real Madrid go to the summit of the table on Saturday, Barca were unable to reclaim top spot as Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty miss proved costly.

Sevilla were handed the chance to take an early lead when Ronald Araujo needlessly grappled with Isaac Romero inside the box, with the referee pointing to the spot. 

Alexis Sanchez assumed responsibility for the penalty, stepping up and coolly sending Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way for his second LaLiga goal of the season. 

The hosts then doubled their advantage in the 36th minute, with Romero tucking home Ruben Vargas' inviting cross into the box to round off a free-flowing team move. 

Marcus Rashford gave Barca hope in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time, finishing first time into the roof of the net after being found by Pedri's inch-perfect pass. 

And, after a sustained spell of pressure in the second half, Hansi Flick's team were awarded a penalty of their own after Adnan Januzaj fouled Alejandro Balde inside the area. 

Januzaj's involvement came just 49 seconds after being introduced, but Lewandowski was unable to convert from 12 yards, firing wide of the left-hand post.

And Sevilla made the most of that reprieve in the 90th minute, with Jose Angel Carmona picking out the bottom-left corner before Akor Adams sealed the victory in stoppage time. 

Data Debrief: Cracks beginning to show at Barca?

Barca were dealt a blow with Lamine Yamal ruled out of Sunday's clash through injury, and the talented teenager's absence ultimately proved decisive, despite the Blaugrana registering an expected goals (xG) total of 2.1 from their 17 attempts to Sevilla's 2.8 from their 13 shots. 

But, following their midweek defeat in the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain, Barca have now suffered consecutive defeats for the second time under Flick across all competitions, last doing so in December 2024 (also two losses). 

Rashford, however, further staked his claim for a starting spot. He has now been involved in seven goals in 10 games for Barca across all competitions (three goals and four assists), more than any other player for the club this season.

For Sevilla, though, Sanchez continued to prove that age is just a number. Indeed, at 36 years and 290 days, he became the second-oldest player to score a penalty against Barca in LaLiga in the 21st century, after Jose Luis Morales with Levante in August this season (38 years and 31 days).

