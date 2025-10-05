Sevilla Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Lewandowski Starts As Barca Chase Top Spot – See Starting XIs

Sevilla vs Barcelona Live Score, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 8 fixture at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sevilla vs Barcelona live score Spanish La Liga 2025-26 matchday 8
Barcelona players walk on the pitch at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Welcome to the live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 Matchweek 8 fixture between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Sunday, October 5, 2025. With Real Madrid going top of the table after a 3-1 win over Villarreal, Barcelona will look to claim all three points to leapfrog their rivals. Hansi Flick’s men remain unbeaten in the league, but suffered a 2-1 reverse to PSG in their last outing in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Sevilla sit 10th with three wins, including the late 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in their previous match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Sevilla vs Barcelona match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: FC Barcelona Starting XI

Wojciech Szczesny (gk); Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong (c); Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Sevilla FC Starting XI

Odysseas Vlachodimos (gk); Gabriel Suazo, Marcao (c), Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Angel Carmona; Djibril Sow, Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoume; Ruben Vargas, Isaac Romero, Alexis Sanchez

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Injured List

Sevilla: Alfon Gonzalez (ankle), Tanguy Nianzou (muscle), Joan Jordan (back)

Barcelona: Joan Garcia (meniscus), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Fermin Lopez (hip), Gavi (meniscus), Lamine Yamal (groin), Raphinha (thigh)

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Recent Form

Sevilla: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W

Barcelona: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Where To Watch?

Indian fans can watch all the La Liga 2025-26 matches, including Sevilla vs Barcelona, live on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide of the match. You can also follow the live scores and updates for free on Outlook India.

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog on the match between Sevilla and Barcelona in La Liga 2025-26. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released before the 7:45 PM IST kickoff!

Published At:
Tags

