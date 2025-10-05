Barcelona players walk on the pitch at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Welcome to the live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 Matchweek 8 fixture between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Sunday, October 5, 2025. With Real Madrid going top of the table after a 3-1 win over Villarreal, Barcelona will look to claim all three points to leapfrog their rivals. Hansi Flick’s men remain unbeaten in the league, but suffered a 2-1 reverse to PSG in their last outing in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Sevilla sit 10th with three wins, including the late 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in their previous match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Sevilla vs Barcelona match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Oct 2025, 06:45:42 pm IST Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: FC Barcelona Starting XI Wojciech Szczesny (gk); Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong (c); Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

5 Oct 2025, 06:44:29 pm IST Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Sevilla FC Starting XI Odysseas Vlachodimos (gk); Gabriel Suazo, Marcao (c), Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Angel Carmona; Djibril Sow, Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoume; Ruben Vargas, Isaac Romero, Alexis Sanchez View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sevilla FC (@sevillafc)

5 Oct 2025, 06:30:01 pm IST Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Injured List Sevilla: Alfon Gonzalez (ankle), Tanguy Nianzou (muscle), Joan Jordan (back) Barcelona: Joan Garcia (meniscus), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Fermin Lopez (hip), Gavi (meniscus), Lamine Yamal (groin), Raphinha (thigh)

5 Oct 2025, 06:10:08 pm IST Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Recent Form Sevilla: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W Barcelona: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L

5 Oct 2025, 05:53:29 pm IST Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Where To Watch? Indian fans can watch all the La Liga 2025-26 matches, including Sevilla vs Barcelona, live on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide of the match. You can also follow the live scores and updates for free on Outlook India.