Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: FC Barcelona Starting XI
Wojciech Szczesny (gk); Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong (c); Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski
Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Sevilla FC Starting XI
Odysseas Vlachodimos (gk); Gabriel Suazo, Marcao (c), Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Angel Carmona; Djibril Sow, Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoume; Ruben Vargas, Isaac Romero, Alexis Sanchez
Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Injured List
Sevilla: Alfon Gonzalez (ankle), Tanguy Nianzou (muscle), Joan Jordan (back)
Barcelona: Joan Garcia (meniscus), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Fermin Lopez (hip), Gavi (meniscus), Lamine Yamal (groin), Raphinha (thigh)
Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Recent Form
Sevilla: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W
Barcelona: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L
Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Where To Watch?
Indian fans can watch all the La Liga 2025-26 matches, including Sevilla vs Barcelona, live on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide of the match. You can also follow the live scores and updates for free on Outlook India.