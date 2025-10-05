Sevilla Vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Where, When To Watch SEV Vs BAR Match On TV & Online?

Barca travel to Seville in their upcoming La Liga 2025-26 match
Sevilla are unbeaten at home in this season
Live streaming and timing details
Sevilla face a tough test when they welcome Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona in their matchweek 8 fixture of the 2025-26 LaLiga season. Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will witness a very intense and entertaining clash.
Sevilla are unbeaten at home and will look to continue their fine run but know Barca a tough opponent and could give them a run for the money. Sevilla have not been able to produce their game when they come up against Barca in the La Liga.
As for Barcelona, they are undefeated in the La Liga but were handed a defeat by UEFA Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain. The Hansi Flick-led side have started their title defence on a strong note and will look to continue the same against Sevilla.
Match Details:
Location: Seville, Spain
Stadium: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium
Date: Sunday, October 5
Kick-off Time: 07:45 p.m. IST
Sevilla vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
Sevilla: 0 wins
Barcelona: 5 wins
Draws: 0
Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming
