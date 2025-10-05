Sevilla Vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Where, When To Watch SEV Vs BAR Match On TV & Online?

La Liga 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about the Sevilla Vs FC Barcelona match in the the Spanish La Liga football league

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Daegu FC Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies
FC Barcelona take on Sevilla in the La Liga 2025-26 match. Photo: X/FC Barcelona
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barca travel to Seville in their upcoming La Liga 2025-26 match

  • Sevilla are unbeaten at home in this season

  • Live streaming and timing details

Sevilla face a tough test when they welcome Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona in their matchweek 8 fixture of the 2025-26 LaLiga season. Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will witness a very intense and entertaining clash.

Sevilla are unbeaten at home and will look to continue their fine run but know Barca a tough opponent and could give them a run for the money. Sevilla have not been able to produce their game when they come up against Barca in the La Liga.

As for Barcelona, they are undefeated in the La Liga but were handed a defeat by UEFA Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain. The Hansi Flick-led side have started their title defence on a strong note and will look to continue the same against Sevilla.

Match Details:

  • Location: Seville, Spain

  • Stadium: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, October 5

  • Kick-off Time: 07:45 p.m. IST

Sevilla vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Sevilla: 0 wins

  • Barcelona: 5 wins

  • Draws: 0

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming

When will Sevilla vs Barcelona , La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick-off at 7:45 PM (IST) on Sunday.

Related Content
Related Content

Where is the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match take place?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville.

Where to watch the live streaming of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 match will be available for live stream on the Fancode app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: Sneh Rana And Deepti Sharma Struggle For Runs | India 167-5 (39)

  2. ICC Women's World Cup: Did IND-W Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Refuse Handshake With PAK-W Skipper Fatima Sana?

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

  4. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  3. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra