Football

Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need

The Bianconeri have brought in midfielders Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram but are yet to strengthen their attack despite links with Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez

Thiago-Motta-Football
Thiago Motta faces the media ahead of Juventus' clash with Como
info_icon

Thiago Motta is confident Juventus will be competitive at the start of the Serie A season despite having more work to do in the transfer market. (More Football News)

It has been a period of change at the Allianz Stadium, with Motta replacing Massimiliano Allegri as head coach after four years without a league title for the Turin giants, which followed a run of nine straight Scudetto triumphs.

The Bianconeri have brought in midfielders Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram but are yet to strengthen their attack despite links with Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Their struggles in the transfer market could mean the likes of Weston McKennie, who looked to be on his way out at the end of 2023-24, could return to the fold for their Serie A opener against Cesc Fabregas' Como on Monday.

Motta, however, has faith in the players available to him, saying at Sunday's pre-match press conference: "First of all, McKennie is a useful and functional player for our needs.

Kenan Yildiz has extended his contract with Juventus until 2029 - null
Kenan Yildiz Signs New Juventus Contract Until 2029

BY Stats Perform

"Tomorrow we have 19 players to face the game, only 11 can play. I have the possibility to make five substitutions, no more.

"We are in good shape, had good preparation, good training this week, with intensity, everything we want to see, and ready to face tomorrow's game."

Juventus are also likely to offload Italy forward Federico Chiesa, among others, and though former Bologna coach Motta knows there is plenty of work to be done, he is focused purely on starting his reign with a win.

"We are working hard to build a competitive squad together and today we are focused on playing a great game against Como. We will see the rest later," Motta said.

"The most important thing is that, even if you don't like to talk too much about the game, we are focused on playing well, doing our job well and getting the result we want against Como.

"All the players who come tomorrow deserve to be there, whether they play from the start or come in during the game, they do so on merit.

"Nothing is taken for granted, we have to deserve it and we have to focus on ourselves and on tomorrow's game.

"We are facing a team that has made it here from Serie B, they have won many games to get to this point, they have a lot of enthusiasm."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 3
  2. Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: 2nd Test Match Moved From Karachi To Rawalpindi
  3. Bring Trophy Home, Indian Cricket Fans Tell Ram Charan As He Poses With ODI World Cup
  4. Delhi Premier League: Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Dazzle In Opening Ceremony - In Pics
  5. Mayank Yadav To Join Bumrah, Shami, Siraj For Australia Tests? Here's What Jay Shah Said
Football News
  1. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  2. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  3. Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda Bags Brace As Black Cats Crush Owls
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Boss Hansi Flick Hopes Ilkay Gundogan Will Stay At Barcelona
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Mikel Merino Left Out Of Real Sociedad Squad Amid Arsenal Links
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  3. ‘New Chapter Of My Life’: Champai Soren Says He Has 'Three Options' Amid BJP Switch Rumours
  4. Bridging India's Vast Mental Health Treatment Gap
  5. Omar Abdullah To Contest J&K Assembly Polls? NC To Announce Candidates Soon
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  3. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  4. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know