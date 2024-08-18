Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need

Thiago Motta is confident Juventus will be competitive at the start of the Serie A season despite having more work to do in the transfer market. (More Football News)
It has been a period of change at the Allianz Stadium, with Motta replacing Massimiliano Allegri as head coach after four years without a league title for the Turin giants, which followed a run of nine straight Scudetto triumphs.
The Bianconeri have brought in midfielders Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram but are yet to strengthen their attack despite links with Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez.
Their struggles in the transfer market could mean the likes of Weston McKennie, who looked to be on his way out at the end of 2023-24, could return to the fold for their Serie A opener against Cesc Fabregas' Como on Monday.
Motta, however, has faith in the players available to him, saying at Sunday's pre-match press conference: "First of all, McKennie is a useful and functional player for our needs.
"Tomorrow we have 19 players to face the game, only 11 can play. I have the possibility to make five substitutions, no more.
"We are in good shape, had good preparation, good training this week, with intensity, everything we want to see, and ready to face tomorrow's game."
Juventus are also likely to offload Italy forward Federico Chiesa, among others, and though former Bologna coach Motta knows there is plenty of work to be done, he is focused purely on starting his reign with a win.
"We are working hard to build a competitive squad together and today we are focused on playing a great game against Como. We will see the rest later," Motta said.
"The most important thing is that, even if you don't like to talk too much about the game, we are focused on playing well, doing our job well and getting the result we want against Como.
"All the players who come tomorrow deserve to be there, whether they play from the start or come in during the game, they do so on merit.
"Nothing is taken for granted, we have to deserve it and we have to focus on ourselves and on tomorrow's game.
"We are facing a team that has made it here from Serie B, they have won many games to get to this point, they have a lot of enthusiasm."