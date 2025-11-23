Brighton 2-1 Brentford, Premier League: Thiago Misses Stoppage-Time Penalty As Visitors Succumb To Turnaround

Igor Thiago put Brentford ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute
Brighton captain Danny Welbeck levelled scoring in 71st minute
Substitute Jack Hinshelwood then grabbed a decisive goal in 84th
Igor Thiago squandered a golden chance from the penalty spot in stoppage time as Brighton came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in a Premier League thriller.
Thiago put the Bees ahead with a well-taken penalty in the 29th minute – his fourth spot-kick goal of the league campaign – but the Brazilian failed to replicate his previous composure in the 94th minute, seeing his low shot from 12 yards out saved by Bart Verbruggen.
The Seagulls had earlier completed a turnaround, with Verbruggen's save ensuring that Brighton held onto all three points in Fabian Hurzeler's 50th league match in charge.
Brighton captain Danny Welbeck levelled the scoring with a superb first-time finish from Yankuba Minteh's cross in the 71st minute, after squandering a similar chance moments earlier.
Substitute Jack Hinshelwood then grabbed a decisive goal with a well-struck volley that just squeezed past Caoimhin Kelleher in the 84th minute.
The Bees were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when Maxim De Cuyper was penalised for pulling back Kevin Schade, but Thiago's usual cool from the spot deserted him.
Data Debrief: Brighton complete yet another home comeback
Brighton have now come back to win each of the last three Premier League home games where they have trailed at the break – against Liverpool, Manchester City and Brentford.
They are the first side to complete three such turnarounds in a row since City themselves managed three between May 2022 and January 2023.
Brighton produced chances in great volume, generating 1.23 expected goals (xG) from 14 shots, while Brentford posted 1.91 xG, boosted significantly by Thiago’s opportunities from the penalty spot.
Welbeck had four shots, but the only one he managed to get on target was his excellently taken equaliser. Minteh, meanwhile, was a constant threat, creating a game-leading four opportunities.