Football

Kenan Yildiz Signs New Juventus Contract Until 2029

Yildiz, who starred for Turkiye at Euro 2024, will also don a new number for the upcoming campaign, taking the number 10 shirt previously worn by Paul Pogba

Kenan Yildiz-juventus
Kenan Yildiz has extended his contract with Juventus until 2029
info_icon

Kenan Yildiz has renewed his contract at Juventus, extending his stay with the 36-time Serie A champions until the end of the 2028-29 season. (More Football News)

Yildiz, who starred for Turkiye at Euro 2024, will also don a new number for the upcoming campaign, taking the number 10 shirt previously worn by Paul Pogba. 

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year with I Bianconeri last year, making his debut against Udinese in August before going on to make 27 league appearances. 

He netted his first goal on his first start for the club, striking in a 2-1 win over Frosinone, notching his second two games later against the same opponents in the Coppa Italia.

Yildiz also helped his nation reach the quarter-finals of the European Championships for the first time since 2008, featuring in all of their games in Germany. 

Turkiye became the first country since Hungary at Euro 1964 to have two players under the age of 20 in the starting line-up in a major tournament knockout match, with Yildiz lining up alongside Real Madrid's Arda Guler in their 2-1 win over Austria. 

Juventus kickstart their league season next week against Como, with new head coach Thiago Motta hopeful of making a winning start at the Allianz Stadium. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  2. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  3. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
  4. Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1
  5. Sri Lankan Cricketer Niroshan Dickwella Faces Suspension For Anti-Doping Breach
Football News
  1. Kenan Yildiz Signs New Juventus Contract Until 2029
  2. Brentford vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid Move Will Help Me Become 'Best Version Of Myself'
  4. Genoa Vs Inter Milan: Zielinski And De Vrij Unavailable For Serie A Opener, Simone Inzaghi Confirms
  5. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming Durand Cup 2024: Preview, Head To Head Record, When And Where To Watch - Complete Details
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  4. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  5. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Farooq Abdullah To Lead National Conference
  2. Protests Over Bangladeshi Hindu Attacks Turn Violent In Maharashtra; Clashes, Stone Pelting Reported
  3. 'Wasn't The Night Shampa's Too': Bengal Police Condemns Attack On Constable During RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  4. Cabinet Clears Airport Projects Worth Rs 2,962-Crore In Two States
  5. Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall, Jumps Inside Premises, Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry