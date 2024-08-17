Kenan Yildiz Signs New Juventus Contract Until 2029

Kenan Yildiz has renewed his contract at Juventus, extending his stay with the 36-time Serie A champions until the end of the 2028-29 season. (More Football News)
Yildiz, who starred for Turkiye at Euro 2024, will also don a new number for the upcoming campaign, taking the number 10 shirt previously worn by Paul Pogba.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year with I Bianconeri last year, making his debut against Udinese in August before going on to make 27 league appearances.
He netted his first goal on his first start for the club, striking in a 2-1 win over Frosinone, notching his second two games later against the same opponents in the Coppa Italia.
Yildiz also helped his nation reach the quarter-finals of the European Championships for the first time since 2008, featuring in all of their games in Germany.
Turkiye became the first country since Hungary at Euro 1964 to have two players under the age of 20 in the starting line-up in a major tournament knockout match, with Yildiz lining up alongside Real Madrid's Arda Guler in their 2-1 win over Austria.
Juventus kickstart their league season next week against Como, with new head coach Thiago Motta hopeful of making a winning start at the Allianz Stadium.