Football

Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win

Rangers came into this game on the back of a Europa League victory away to Malmo on Thursday

Rangers manager Philippe Clement with goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has heaped praise on Jack Butland after the goalkeeper saved a penalty to help secure a 1-0 win over Hibernian. (More Football News)

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute, with Tom Lawrence whipping a delightful finish into the top-right corner after cutting inside from the left.

Hibs were handed a golden opportunity to equalise on the stroke of half-time, with John Souttar penalised for a handball following a VAR review, but Butland got down to make a brilliant save.

After the break, Cyriel Dessers was denied at point-blank range and Robin Propper twice failed to hit the target in quick succession, but Rangers' lone goal proved to be enough.

While Clement was frustrated by the penalty decision, he was quick to praise his goalkeeper's work as they held on to claim all three points.

"Jack's save was a massive moment," he told RangersTV. "I think Jack was happy as he has been less involved in the last few weeks - it's a good feeling to be important in those moments.

"For me, it wasn't clear why it was a penalty. We discussed these things before with the other managers and the referee department.

"The clean sheet is massive. We brought in Jefte, who is new, Nana Kasanwirjo has come in, and we have a new pairing at centre-backs with John and Robin Propper.

"It is not just defensively; we also have Connor Barron who is new in front of them. They haven't played together too long, but with the organisation, Jack hasn't had to make many saves.

"But when he did, he came up with a massive one and that is a top goalkeeper who keeps his concentration in the big moments."

Rangers came into this game on the back of a Europa League victory away to Malmo on Thursday.

While far from their best, Rangers still managed to claim a fourth consecutive victory in the Scottish Premiership without conceding for the first time since February 2022.

Clement admitted the quick turnaround affected his players' performances.

"The first half we played well, and we deserved the lead, although we could have scored more," he added.

"In the second half, it was more difficult, you could see the freshness going out of the legs of several players.

"We didn't get back to the training centre until 2am on Friday, and then we played at midday, so we had less freshness, so it was important to get the three points and another clean sheet."

