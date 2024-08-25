Football

Scottish Premiership: Clement Confirms Matondo Could Still Leave After Starring In Rangers' Ross Rout

The Wales winger has attracted reported interest from Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks but a move has yet to materialise

Rabbi Matondo-football
Rabbi Matondo celebrates for Rangers
info_icon

Philippe Clement concedes Rabbi Matondo could still leave Rangers before deadline day despite a star turn in the 6-0 Scottish Premiership hammering of Ross County. (More Football News)

The Wales winger has attracted reported interest from Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks but a move has yet to materialise.

If he is to depart the Glasgow giants, he does so on a high having scored twice and assisted two more at Hampden Park – where the Gers have been playing home games while Ibrox undergoes redevelopment work.

Romaine Mundle scored Sunderland's winner - null
EFL Championship Wrap: Sunderland, Watford Maintain Perfect Starts; West Brom, Blackburn Rovers Also Unbeaten

BY Stats Perform

Speaking about Matondo's future before the transfer window shuts on Friday, Gers boss Clement said in quotes reported by BBC Sport: "There are a lot of rumours [linking him away]. We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. 

"For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."

Cyriel Dessers was also on target twice against Ross, while Tom Lawrence and Danilo registered as Rangers warmed up for next week's Old Firm derby against Celtic in fine fashion.

Dessers has often been a much-maligned figure at the club but Clement thinks the Nigeria international is currently playing the best football of his career.

In quotes reported by the club's official website, he said: "He deserves it, he is doing a very good job.

"This is the best Cyriel that I have seen in his career until now and he is somebody who is hungry to play for his shirt and someone who is also hungry to learn to become better.

"He is not 20 years old anymore but he stays hungry to learn all the details and you see in several details he is becoming better and better by doing it and by watching the videos and to talk about it."

The resounding victory saw Rangers move top of the Premiership having played three games, albeit Celtic and Aberdeen can leapfrog them as they play St Mirren and Kilmarnock respectively on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Joe Root Propels Hosts To Five-wicket Victory
  2. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  4. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
Football News
  1. Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Toffees Lacking Finances 'To Change Things', Claims Sean Dyche
  2. Scottish Premiership: Clement Confirms Matondo Could Still Leave After Starring In Rangers' Ross Rout
  3. Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Gittens Double Gives Hosts Winning Bundesliga Start
  4. Parma 2-1 AC Milan: Promoted Hosts Savour Famous Victory
  5. Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Exacts Revenge On Nemesis Emery
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  2. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  3. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  5. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  3. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  4. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  5. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State