EFL Championship Wrap: Sunderland, Watford Maintain Perfect Starts; West Brom, Blackburn Rovers Also Unbeaten

Sunderland defeated Burnley 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to stop their opponents' winning start to the 2024-25 Championship season and maintain their own perfect record. (More Football News)
Both teams had won two games from two heading into Saturday's contest - Burnley scoring a combined nine goals - which was settled by Romaine Mundle's drive after 26 minutes.
Dan Neil was sent off late on for a second booking, but Burnley could not find a response as they tasted a first loss under manager Scott Parker.
Elsewhere in the late Championship kick-offs, Watford also made it nine points from nine as they recovered to beat Derby County 2-1.
Vakoun Bayo's superb strike cancelled out Ebou Adams' second-minute opener at Vicarage Road, before captain Moussa Sissoko grabbed a winner in the second half.
West Brom and Blackburn Rovers also remain unbeaten through three matches after beating Stoke City and Oxford United 2-1 respectively.
Karlan Grant and Josh Maja scored either side of Lewis Koumas's equaliser at the Bet365 Stadium, with both West Brom goals assisted by Tom Fellows.
Substitute Arnor Sigurdsson was the late hero for Blackburn, meanwhile, after Joe Rankin-Costello had earlier cancelled out Mark Harris's sublime opener.
In the other games, Tommy Conway's 90th-minute penalty denied Portsmouth a first win of the season as Middlesbrough snatched a 2-2 draw at the Riverside.
Norwich City and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw, meanwhile, and Preston North End beat Luton Town 1-0 in manager Paul Heckingbottom's first game.