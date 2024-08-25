Football

EFL Championship Wrap: Sunderland, Watford Maintain Perfect Starts; West Brom, Blackburn Rovers Also Unbeaten

In the other games, Tommy Conway's 90th-minute penalty denied Portsmouth a first win of the season as Middlesbrough snatched a 2-2 draw at the Riverside

Sunderland-Burnley-football-premier league
Romaine Mundle scored Sunderland's winner
info_icon

Sunderland defeated Burnley 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to stop their opponents' winning start to the 2024-25 Championship season and maintain their own perfect record. (More Football News)

Both teams had won two games from two heading into Saturday's contest - Burnley scoring a combined nine goals - which was settled by Romaine Mundle's drive after 26 minutes.

Dan Neil was sent off late on for a second booking, but Burnley could not find a response as they tasted a first loss under manager Scott Parker.

Elsewhere in the late Championship kick-offs, Watford also made it nine points from nine as they recovered to beat Derby County 2-1.

Vakoun Bayo's superb strike cancelled out Ebou Adams' second-minute opener at Vicarage Road, before captain Moussa Sissoko grabbed a winner in the second half.

West Brom and Blackburn Rovers also remain unbeaten through three matches after beating Stoke City and Oxford United 2-1 respectively.

Wayne Rooney managing Plymouth - null
QPR 1-1 Plymouth, EFL Championship: Rooney's Nine-man Side Earn A Point Away

BY Stats Perform

Karlan Grant and Josh Maja scored either side of Lewis Koumas's equaliser at the Bet365 Stadium, with both West Brom goals assisted by Tom Fellows.

Substitute Arnor Sigurdsson was the late hero for Blackburn, meanwhile, after Joe Rankin-Costello had earlier cancelled out Mark Harris's sublime opener.

In the other games, Tommy Conway's 90th-minute penalty denied Portsmouth a first win of the season as Middlesbrough snatched a 2-2 draw at the Riverside.

Norwich City and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw, meanwhile, and Preston North End beat Luton Town 1-0 in manager Paul Heckingbottom's first game.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Joe Root Propels Hosts To Five-wicket Victory
  2. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  4. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
Football News
  1. Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Toffees Lacking Finances 'To Change Things', Claims Sean Dyche
  2. Scottish Premiership: Clement Confirms Matondo Could Still Leave After Starring In Rangers' Ross Rout
  3. Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Gittens Double Gives Hosts Winning Bundesliga Start
  4. Parma 2-1 AC Milan: Promoted Hosts Savour Famous Victory
  5. Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Exacts Revenge On Nemesis Emery
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  2. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  3. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  5. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  3. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  4. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  5. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State