Football

QPR 1-1 Plymouth, EFL Championship: Rooney's Nine-man Side Earn A Point Away

Wayne Rooney's side rallied and equalised in the 28th minute through a magnificent long-range strike from Morgan Whittaker, which was their only shot on target

Wayne Rooney managing Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle battled back from conceding an early goal to claim a 1-1 draw away to QPR in the Championship, despite finishing the game with just nine players. (More Football News)

They endured a dismal start after forward Michael Frey headed past goalkeeper Conor Hazard from a corner to put the home side a goal ahead after just three minutes.

But Wayne Rooney's side rallied and equalised in the 28th minute through a magnificent long-range strike from Morgan Whittaker, which was their only shot on target.

The Plymouth attacker had originally played a misplaced pass, which ricocheted off a QPR defender and landed straight back at his feet. The 23-year-old hit the ball first time with his left foot and it rocketed into the top right corner of the goal.

But things got worse for Argyle just a minute later as Adam Forshaw was sent off for a second booking following a late challenge on Jimmy Dunne.

Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup

Five minutes into the second half, Sam Field hit the far post with a header and a QPR onslaught followed for the remainder of the match. 

Yet Plymouth stood firm to clinch their second point of the season. Goalkeeper Conor Hazard made nine saves, and despite Freddie Issaka's late red card further diminishing Argyle's numbers, QPR could not find a way through.

Elsewhere, Bristol City drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City.

Liam Manning's side took the lead in first-half stoppage time through a stunning George Tanner volley from a corner.

But they were unable to keep the lead despite controlling large parts of the match, with Kasey Palmer equalising for Coventry in the 76th minute.

Hull City, meanwhile, drew their third league game out of three this season, playing out a goalless stalemate at home to Millwall.

It took 34 minutes for the Tigers to have their first shot on target, although Millwall had the first big chance of the game through George Savile.

Hull could not convert possession into clear-cut chances - Chris Bedia came closest in the 77th minute, but was denied by an acrobatic Lukas Jensen save to keep it goalless. Both sides remain winless.

