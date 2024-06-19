Football

SCO Vs SUI Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: : Scotland Aim To Bounce Back Against Switzerland After Germany Rout

Scotland needs to get its Euro 2024 campaign up and running after the humbling defeat to Germany

Scotland players after their Group A match against Germany at the Euro 2024 in Munich, Germany.
Scotland was routed 5-1 by Germany in the opening game of the European Championship and on Wednesday takes on a Switzerland team that beat Hungary 3-1 in its first match in Group A. (Streaming | More Football News)

Scotland needs to get its Euro 2024 campaign up and running after the humbling defeat to Germany. It still has a good chance of advancing to the round of 16 as the four best-performing third-place teams go through to the knockout rounds.

Switzerland may have made an impressive start against Hungary, but its preparations have been disrupted by issues regarding the playing field at its Stuttgart training base. The Swiss team filed a formal complaint with UEFA and moved its practices.

Scotland's last Euros win was in 1996 when it beat the Swiss 1-0 in a group game. Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka is hoping to complete an outstanding year with success at the Euros after helping Bayer Leverkusen win the German league and cup double.

Scotland At Euro 2024: Angus Gunn Acknowledges SCO's Germany Failure But Aims For Response
Scotland At Euro 2024: Angus Gunn Acknowledges SCO's Germany Failure But Aims For Response

BY Stats Perform

Scotland will need to replace Ryan Porteous, who is suspended after being sent off against Germany.

Scotland has never progressed beyond the group stage of a Euros. Switzerland has never won more than one game during the group stage of a Euros.

With seven goals, Scott McTominay was Scotland's leading scorer during qualifying. He failed to register a single shot against Germany.

"We got a lot of things wrong and we've got to put it right in the next game. Try not to concede five goals. Give a better message,"said Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

"They (Scotland) will fight for every ball – we know the spirit of the team. They won't make it easy for us and won't give up, so we just want to play our game and have the same control as we showed (against Hungary)," said Switzerland midfielder Vincent Sierro.

"You never know, it might be the last tournament that you're involved in and you don't want to remember it as being an unsuccessful one. We've got two games to put it right," Scotland midfielder John McGinn said.

