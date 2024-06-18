Football

Scotland Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Scotland have a solid historical record against Switzerland, having won eight out of the 16 matches between them, while Switzerland secured five victories

Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, center, controls the ball during a training session at the Robert-Schlienz-Stadion in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP
info_icon

Scotland face a tough test against a resurgent Switzerland in a crucial Euro 2024 clash at the Cologne Stadium, Germany on Thursday, June 20 (IST). Both sides come into the match with contrasting fortunes: Scotland reeling from a defeat, while Switzerland is riding high after a victory. This encounter presents an opportunity for Scotland to redeem themselves and for Switzerland to solidify their position in the group. (More Football News)

Switzerland, currently sitting comfortably in second place of Group A, will aim to extend their winning streak. Following a convincing 3-1 victory over Hungary, the Swiss look to maintain their impressive form this week.

Scotland, meanwhile, are at the bottom of their group and have struggled in recent weeks. They suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Germany over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in their next fixture.

Here are all the details about Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A matchday 2 Live Streaming:

When to Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A match?

The Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A match will be played at the Cologne Stadium, Germany on Thursday, June 20 at 12:30AM IST.

Where to watch Scotland Vs Switzerland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

