Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United, Durand Cup 2025: Damait Lyngdoh celebrates with his teammate after scoring in the Group E fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup

Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group E fixture between Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The Red Dragons secured a 3-1 win in a cagey Shillong Derby against Rangdajied United. A cagey first half was unlocked in the injury time as Everbrighton Sana scored right before half-time. Rangdajied levelled in the 58th minute courtesy of a towering header from Meban Kurkalang. Damait Lyngdoh gave his side the lead with a 66th-minute screamer from outside the box, and Gladdy Kharbuli sealed the win with an 80th-minute free-kick. Read the play-by-play updates from the Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2025, 04:59:00 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome! A warm welcome to everyone tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Durand Cup fixture between Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United FC. Today’s Shillong Derby starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durand Cup (@thedurandcup)

29 Jul 2025, 05:04:29 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch? The Durand Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website and app. The television broadcast will take place on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

29 Jul 2025, 05:27:46 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong Preview Shillong Lajong had an underwhelming campaign in the I-League last season, finishing eighth with just seven wins and seven draws. Interestingly, they were just seven points off the relegation zone.

29 Jul 2025, 05:39:16 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Rangdajied United Preview Rangdajied United finished third in the Shillong Premier League, 17 points, behind leaders Shillong Lajong. Rangdajied suffered four back-to-back defeats at the hands of their Shillong-based rivals. The first of those defeats came in the Durand Cup last year, followed by two losses in the Shillong Premier League and the Meghalaya State League 2024 quarter-final.

29 Jul 2025, 05:59:38 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: In The Other Match... Jamshedpur FC have defeated Indian Army FT in the Group C fixture, courtesy of a 52nd-minute goal from Sanan Mohammed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durand Cup (@thedurandcup)

29 Jul 2025, 06:11:02 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong Starting XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAJONG (@shillonglajongfc)

29 Jul 2025, 06:29:16 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Player To Watch One player to keep an eye for in tonight's fixture is 19-year-old forward Deibormame Tongper. The youngster made his senior debut in the last Durand Cup outing against Malaysian Armed Forces, and found the net in injury time. He is on the bench again today.

29 Jul 2025, 06:49:11 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players In Stadium View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durand Cup (@thedurandcup)

29 Jul 2025, 07:00:12 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durand Cup (@thedurandcup)

29 Jul 2025, 07:00:39 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off! Referee Lalit Singh Rawat blows his whistle, and the Shillong Derby is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! SLFC 0-0 RAFC (0')

29 Jul 2025, 07:04:27 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Nervy Start A nervy start from both sides. Rangdajied’s goalkeeper almost gifted Lajong an early goal as he was under immense pressure from Everbrightson, but the goalie got away with it. The Shillong surface is slippery, with players struggling to keep their footing. Everbrightson Sana is caught offside after he started his run a bit too early, but bright start from the I-League side. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (4')

29 Jul 2025, 07:10:16 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RAFC Settle Down After a fast start by Shillong Lajong, Rangdajied have managed to settle the game down a bit, and have slightly more possession at the moment. No shots from either side, though. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (9')

29 Jul 2025, 07:16:44 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Freddy Header A free-kick is floated into the box by Balamlynti and is met by Freddy, whose header is on target - the first shot on target of tonight's match. It's straight at the goalkeeper, though. Soon after, Danzel earns a yellow card for a late challenge. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (17')

29 Jul 2025, 07:24:33 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RAFC Playing Well No clear-cut chances yet, but RAFC are playing well, exploiting the high position of Shillong Lajong's full-backs to run down the flanks, with Manba particularly effective down the left side. Manba is almost played through, but a poor first-touch takes the ball away from him. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (24')

29 Jul 2025, 07:28:36 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrightson Shot Everbrighton Sana shows brilliant pace to get behind his marker and have a shot on target, but Meshan was alert and rushed out of his goal to get the danger away. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (28')

29 Jul 2025, 07:30:12 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Balamlynti Chance The best chance of the game falls to Rangdajied, as a cross from Benny completely opens up the Lajong box and falls to Balamlynti. However, the full-back can't wrap his foot around it, and it bounces wide. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (29')

29 Jul 2025, 07:38:21 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cagey Affair The game has been a quite cagey affair so far, and Figo Syndai tried to have a header on goal, but the ball hit the top of his head and went wide. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (38')

29 Jul 2025, 07:42:51 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrighton Offside! Everbrighton thought he put his side ahead, rolling the ball into the back of the net. However, the offside flag goes up, and replays show he was marginally off while the ball was squared back to him. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (41')

29 Jul 2025, 07:44:31 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrighton CHANCE! Everbrighton had another superb chance to put his side ahead. He completley turned Danzel with his football, and then had a shot on goal, but it was straight at the goalkeeper. The rebound comes to the forward again, but his second shot is again straight at the goalie. A respite for Rangdajied, but poor from Sana. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (43')

29 Jul 2025, 07:45:58 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time The fourth official indicates a minimum of two minutes to be added on. SLFC 0-0 RAFC (45')

29 Jul 2025, 07:46:19 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrighton SCORES! Everbrighton Sana gets his third goal in two games. A terrific cross from Lalremtluanga is met by Sana, who jumped high up into the air. The goalkeeper attempted to puch it away but ened up hitting the forward's head, and the ball finds the back of the net. SLFC 1-0 RAFC (45+1')

29 Jul 2025, 07:48:29 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time! An entertaining but sometimes cagey half comes to an end. Lajong get an injury-time goal to go to the break with a lead. Remember, in the last match as well, they had just a one-goal lead at half-time, and added five more in the second half. SLFC 1-0 RAFC (HT)

29 Jul 2025, 08:05:49 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts Double change for Rangdajied as Pale and Latoo come on, replacing Mickypoul and Khongjee. Rudra Ved comes on for Shillong Lajong. The second half is underway. Can Lajong add more goals, or will Rangdajied get one back? SLFC 1-0 RAFC (45')

29 Jul 2025, 08:16:00 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Slow Start The caginess of the first half has continued, with Everbrighton's shot six minutes into the half the only half-chance created at the moment. Very poor passing accuracy from both sides. The wet surface in Shillong is not helping either. SLFC 1-0 RAFC (54')

29 Jul 2025, 08:19:03 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kurkalang SCORES! And the scores are level!! A great free-kick from Balamlynti from the right is met by a towering header from Meban Kurkalang, and it flies towards the top of the goal, beating the goalkeeper. SLFC 1-1 RAFC (58')

29 Jul 2025, 08:26:45 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lyngdoh SCORES! What a screamer from substitute Damait Lyngdoh to give Shillong Lajong the lead! After a blocked effort from Kharbuli, the ball eventually falls to Lyngdoh outside the box, and he let's out a shot from 20 yards out to find the top right corner. SLFC 2-1 RAFC (66')

29 Jul 2025, 08:35:38 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RAFC Struggling Rangdajied are struggling to win the ball in the middle of the park at the moment. The ball posession stat has moved in Lajong's favour, and the I-League side are winning the midfield battle. SLFC 2-1 RAFC (76')

29 Jul 2025, 08:41:08 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kharbuli SCORES! What a way to take a two-goal lead! A sublime free-kick from Gladdy Kharbuli from the left side of the box finds the back of the net, and Lajong are 3-1 up! Extremely difficult for Rangdajied to come back from this. SLFC 3-1 RAFC (80')

29 Jul 2025, 08:55:18 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time With the regulation time of ninety minutes over, the fourth official indicates a minimum of six minutes to be added on. SLFC 3-1 RAFC (90')