Shillong Lajong 3-1 Rangdajied United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Lyngdoh, Gladdy Seal Dominant Win For Red Dragons

Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Durand Cup 2025 Group E fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as it happened on 29 July 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United, Durand Cup 2025: Damait Lyngdoh
Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United, Durand Cup 2025: Damait Lyngdoh celebrates with his teammate after scoring in the Group E fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup
Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group E fixture between Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The Red Dragons secured a 3-1 win in a cagey Shillong Derby against Rangdajied United. A cagey first half was unlocked in the injury time as Everbrighton Sana scored right before half-time. Rangdajied levelled in the 58th minute courtesy of a towering header from Meban Kurkalang. Damait Lyngdoh gave his side the lead with a 66th-minute screamer from outside the box, and Gladdy Kharbuli sealed the win with an 80th-minute free-kick. Read the play-by-play updates from the Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

A warm welcome to everyone tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Durand Cup fixture between Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United FC. Today’s Shillong Derby starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

The Durand Cup 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website and app. The television broadcast will take place on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Previous Result...

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong Preview

Shillong Lajong had an underwhelming campaign in the I-League last season, finishing eighth with just seven wins and seven draws. Interestingly, they were just seven points off the relegation zone.

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Rangdajied United Preview

Rangdajied United finished third in the Shillong Premier League, 17 points, behind leaders Shillong Lajong. Rangdajied suffered four back-to-back defeats at the hands of their Shillong-based rivals. The first of those defeats came in the Durand Cup last year, followed by two losses in the Shillong Premier League and the Meghalaya State League 2024 quarter-final.

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: In The Other Match...

Jamshedpur FC have defeated Indian Army FT in the Group C fixture, courtesy of a 52nd-minute goal from Sanan Mohammed.

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong Starting XI

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Player To Watch

One player to keep an eye for in tonight's fixture is 19-year-old forward Deibormame Tongper. The youngster made his senior debut in the last Durand Cup outing against Malaysian Armed Forces, and found the net in injury time. He is on the bench again today.

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players In Stadium

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pre-Match Interview

Shillong Lajong manager Birendra Thapa:

Rangdajied United manager Aiborlang Khongjee:

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off!

Referee Lalit Singh Rawat blows his whistle, and the Shillong Derby is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (0')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Nervy Start

A nervy start from both sides. Rangdajied’s goalkeeper almost gifted Lajong an early goal as he was under immense pressure from Everbrightson, but the goalie got away with it. The Shillong surface is slippery, with players struggling to keep their footing. Everbrightson Sana is caught offside after he started his run a bit too early, but bright start from the I-League side.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (4')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RAFC Settle Down

After a fast start by Shillong Lajong, Rangdajied have managed to settle the game down a bit, and have slightly more possession at the moment. No shots from either side, though.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (9')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Freddy Header

A free-kick is floated into the box by Balamlynti and is met by Freddy, whose header is on target - the first shot on target of tonight's match. It's straight at the goalkeeper, though. Soon after, Danzel earns a yellow card for a late challenge.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (17')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RAFC Playing Well

No clear-cut chances yet, but RAFC are playing well, exploiting the high position of Shillong Lajong's full-backs to run down the flanks, with Manba particularly effective down the left side. Manba is almost played through, but a poor first-touch takes the ball away from him.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (24')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrightson Shot

Everbrighton Sana shows brilliant pace to get behind his marker and have a shot on target, but Meshan was alert and rushed out of his goal to get the danger away.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (28')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Balamlynti Chance

The best chance of the game falls to Rangdajied, as a cross from Benny completely opens up the Lajong box and falls to Balamlynti. However, the full-back can't wrap his foot around it, and it bounces wide.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (29')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cagey Affair

The game has been a quite cagey affair so far, and Figo Syndai tried to have a header on goal, but the ball hit the top of his head and went wide.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (38')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrighton Offside!

Everbrighton thought he put his side ahead, rolling the ball into the back of the net. However, the offside flag goes up, and replays show he was marginally off while the ball was squared back to him.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (41')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrighton CHANCE!

Everbrighton had another superb chance to put his side ahead. He completley turned Danzel with his football, and then had a shot on goal, but it was straight at the goalkeeper. The rebound comes to the forward again, but his second shot is again straight at the goalie. A respite for Rangdajied, but poor from Sana.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (43')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time

The fourth official indicates a minimum of two minutes to be added on.

SLFC 0-0 RAFC (45')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Everbrighton SCORES!

Everbrighton Sana gets his third goal in two games. A terrific cross from Lalremtluanga is met by Sana, who jumped high up into the air. The goalkeeper attempted to puch it away but ened up hitting the forward's head, and the ball finds the back of the net.

SLFC 1-0 RAFC (45+1')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time!

An entertaining but sometimes cagey half comes to an end. Lajong get an injury-time goal to go to the break with a lead. Remember, in the last match as well, they had just a one-goal lead at half-time, and added five more in the second half.

SLFC 1-0 RAFC (HT)

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts

Double change for Rangdajied as Pale and Latoo come on, replacing Mickypoul and Khongjee. Rudra Ved comes on for Shillong Lajong. The second half is underway. Can Lajong add more goals, or will Rangdajied get one back?

SLFC 1-0 RAFC (45')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Slow Start

The caginess of the first half has continued, with Everbrighton's shot six minutes into the half the only half-chance created at the moment. Very poor passing accuracy from both sides. The wet surface in Shillong is not helping either.

SLFC 1-0 RAFC (54')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kurkalang SCORES!

And the scores are level!! A great free-kick from Balamlynti from the right is met by a towering header from Meban Kurkalang, and it flies towards the top of the goal, beating the goalkeeper.

SLFC 1-1 RAFC (58')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lyngdoh SCORES!

What a screamer from substitute Damait Lyngdoh to give Shillong Lajong the lead! After a blocked effort from Kharbuli, the ball eventually falls to Lyngdoh outside the box, and he let's out a shot from 20 yards out to find the top right corner.

SLFC 2-1 RAFC (66')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: RAFC Struggling

Rangdajied are struggling to win the ball in the middle of the park at the moment. The ball posession stat has moved in Lajong's favour, and the I-League side are winning the midfield battle.

SLFC 2-1 RAFC (76')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kharbuli SCORES!

What a way to take a two-goal lead! A sublime free-kick from Gladdy Kharbuli from the left side of the box finds the back of the net, and Lajong are 3-1 up! Extremely difficult for Rangdajied to come back from this.

SLFC 3-1 RAFC (80')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time

With the regulation time of ninety minutes over, the fourth official indicates a minimum of six minutes to be added on.

SLFC 3-1 RAFC (90')

Shillong Lajong Vs Rangdajied United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time!

And it's all over as the referee blows the full-time whistle. Lajong seal their win in the Shillon Derby after two goals in the second half. They have two wins out of two in Durand Cup as well as a +6 goal difference, which will be crucial if they want to overtake NorthEast United in Group E.

SLFC 3-1 RAFC (FT)

