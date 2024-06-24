Football

SCO 0-1 HUN, Euro 2024: Scotland Denied '100% Penalty' Against Hungary, Says Steve Clarke

Kevin Csoboth scored Hungary's winning goal in the 10th minute of injury time to put Scotland out of another major tournament in the group stages. However, things could have been much different for Clarke's side

Steve Clarke believes Scotland were denied a clear penalty against Hungary.
info_icon

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was adamant his side should have been awarded a penalty as their Euro 2024 campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Stuttgart. (More Football News)

Kevin Csoboth scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of injury-time to put Scotland out of another major tournament in the group stages. 

However, things could have been much different for Clarke's side.

Stuart Armstrong looked to have skipped beyond Hungary's Willi Orban in the 80th minute, before the RB Leipzig defender grappled across the midfielder, with both tumbling inside the area. 

Hungary players celebrate with Barnabas Varga's shirt on Sunday. - null
SCO 0-1 HUN, Euro 2024: Hungary Hoping To 'Do It' For Striker Varga After Worrying Injury

BY Stats Perform

Referee Facundo Tello waved away Scotland's appeals, and a subsequent check by VAR deemed the challenge not worthy of awarding a spot-kick. 

“It was 100% a penalty," Clarke said. "Somebody, somewhere has to explain to me why that's not a penalty. It’s a one goal game, we get the penalty and it could have been a different night.

“I've got other words, but I'm not going to use them. I don't understand how VAR can look at that and say it's not a penalty.

“In a European competition, it may have been better to have a European referee but we had European VAR and maybe a referee didn't see the challenge clearly on the pitch, so what's the purpose of VAR if they are not going to come in on something like that. It was a penalty.”

Having qualified for successive European Championships, this was Scotland’s 12th major tournament group stage, and in 50% of those they have failed to win a single match – at the 1954, 1958, 1986, and 1998 World Cups and EURO 2020 and 2024.

“We gave everything, there’s nothing you can fault there. It was a very tough game against a good opponent," said Clarke. "A very close game that was always going to be decided by the first goal. You could tell that after half an hour.

“Unfortunately for us when we opened up towards the end of the game to try and chase the winner, that we felt we needed to get to the next stage, we got caught on the counter.”

