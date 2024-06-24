Football

SCO 0-1 HUN, Euro 2024: Hungary Hoping To 'Do It' For Striker Varga After Worrying Injury

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in an aerial duel and left the pitch on a stretcher during their Euro 2024 clash in Stuttgart

Hungary players celebrate with Barnabas Varga's shirt on Sunday.
Hungary are hoping to "do it" for Barnabas Varga after the striker's concerning injury marred a monumental Euro 2024 win over Scotland on Sunday. (More Football News)

Kevin Csoboth proved the hero in a 1-0 triumph in Stuttgart, scoring the latest European Championship goal on record after netting a strike timed at 99 minutes and 32 seconds.

The Group A clash was only going on so late due to Varga's head injury after the Hungary man collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in an aerial duel and left the pitch on a stretcher.

Hungary players crowded around Varga to create a protective wall for his privacy during treatment, and Callum Styles says his side are hoping to make it into the last 16 in honour of their team-mate.

BY Stats Perform

"That gave us that extra bit, obviously we don't ever want to see that on a football pitch but thankfully he's conscious now," Styles said of Vargas.

"Hopefully we do it all for him."

As for the victory, Styles added: "It means everything, obviously we were celebrating with the fans then, my voice is a little bit gone because of all the shouting.

"Hopefully that does the job but we've done all we can now so we'll have to wait."

Hungary will need results to go their way if they are to progress as one of four best third-place finishers at the tournament.

Head coach Marco Rossi was delighted nevertheless with his side's efforts.

Rossi said: "It was unbelievable. We never achieved nothing in the past without big, big suffering. Today was no different.

"I think that we played the match that we needed to play. We can say that we did enough well, we created many options, many situations, of course, we left something also to them.

"But in overall, I think if I say that it was a deserved win, I'd be right."

Defeat saw Scotland eliminated in the group stages for the 12th time at a major tournament (World Cup and Euros).

Scotland captain Andy Robertson could only apologise after another disappointment on the international stage.

"We gave everything," Robertson said. "We knew we had to win this game, but both teams had to win. That's how it goes, it will take a long time to get over this one.

"Today and for a long time we have to get over this unfortunately. Tonight's devastating, the lads are absolutely gutted.

"But it's up to us to pick them up and that will happen slowly but surely. But thank you to the country because we felt everyone behind us, and we knew the excitement back home -- sorry for letting you down."

