Football

Mirlind Daku Banned: UEFA Takes Action Against Albanian For Offensive Chanting At Euro 2024

Daku grabbed a megaphone before joining in with offensive chants about Serbia and North Macedonia after Albania vs Croatia full-time in Hamburg

Mirlind Daku has been banned by UEFA for his role in offensive chanting after Albania's draw with Croatia.
info_icon

UEFA has banned Albania's Mirlind Daku for two games after the forward led supporters in nationalistic chants following Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Croatia at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Daku grabbed a megaphone before joining in with offensive chants about Serbia and North Macedonia after full-time in Hamburg.

Issues persist at the European Championship in Germany, with chants relating to historic political and ethnic tensions in the Balkans region.

"Daku will be banned for a total of two UEFA representative team competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible," a statement from European football's governing body said on Sunday.

A man was arrested for alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's home game in English Premier League. - AP
Man Utd 1-1 Burnley: Fan Arrested For Tragedy Chanting At Old Trafford Premier League Game

BY Associated Press

"[Daku] failed to comply with the general principles of conduct, violated the basic rules of decent conduct, used sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and brought the sport of football into disrepute."

Daku has since apologised for his actions but will miss Monday's game against Spain in Dusseldorf, where Albania could book their place in the knockout stages for the first-ever time with victory.

The Albanian Football Association sent out a statement to issue an "appeal to all Albanian fans to be more responsible and avoid the creation of these totally avoidable incidents and riots".

Vinicius Junior leaves a Spanish courthouse after giving evidence against three Valencia fans, who have been found guilty of racially abusing him - null
Vinicius Labels Himself 'Tormentor Of Racists' After Valencia Supporters Convicted

BY Stats Perform

Albania's football federation has also been fined €47,500 for lighting fireworks, a pitch invasion and transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event during the same match.

Meanwhile, Croatia were also penalised for lighting and throwing fireworks during the game, with UEFA issuing a €28,000 fine.

Serbia had already threatened to withdraw from the tournament over the chanting by Croatia and Albania fans at their match before the Serbia FA condemned "shameful racist behaviour" in a separate statement.

