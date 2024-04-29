Football

Man Utd 1-1 Burnley: Fan Arrested For Tragedy Chanting At Old Trafford Premier League Game

The 44-year-old from Lancashire in northern England has been charged under Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986, which relates to causing harassment, alarm or distress

Advertisement

AP
A man was arrested for alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's home game in English Premier League. Photo: AP
info_icon

A man was arrested and charged for alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's home game against Burnley in the Premier League, police said Sunday. (More Football News)

The 44-year-old from Lancashire in northern England has been charged under Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986, which relates to causing harassment, alarm or distress.

“As we have enforced recently, continued incidents of tragedy chanting by anyone will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants' players celebrating after winning the semifinal against Odisha FC in ISL 2024. - Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague
ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Humble Odisha FC To Enter Into Final

BY PTI

The game ended 1-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Burnley said in a statement on Saturday that it was aware of “offensive footage” circulating on social media from a section of United's Old Trafford stadium occupied by away fans.

“Tragedy related gesturing and chanting is completely unacceptable, and Burnley Football Club take a zero-tolerance approach,” the club said.

Police asked for previously circulated videos of the alleged incident to be removed from social media.

Josko Gvardiol put Manchester City ahead at the City Ground - null
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City: 'Four More Finals' In PL Title Fight - Josko Gvardiol

BY Stats Perform

Soccer authorities and the police are trying to clamp down on tragedy-related chanting.

New measures this season mean people found to have committed offenses face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  4. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  5. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Modi's Mega Rally In Pune Today; PM 'Taking Inspiration From Nazi Politician Goebbels', Says Cong
  7. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  8. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra