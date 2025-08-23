Real Oviedo Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025‑26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Real Oviedo take Real Madrid in La Liga matchday 2
Real beat Osasuna on the opening day
Live streaming and other info
Real Oviedo take on La Liga giants, Real Madrid in the matchweek 2 of the 2025-26 La Liga season on Monday, August 25 (IST). The much-awaited clash will take place at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere.
Real Oviedo are newly promoted side in the La Liga, and have already suffered a defeat on the opening day of the new season. They played Villarreal away and suffered an embarrassing defeat. However, Oviedo will have to step up if they are to stand up against the Los Blancos.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, eked out an easy 1-0 win against Osasuna. Kylian Mbappe penalty was enough to give Xabi Alonso a winning start in the new La Liga season.
Oviedo vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 79
Real Oviedo won: 14
Real Madrid won: 49
Draws: 16
Oviedo vs Real Madrid, Predicted XIs:
Real Oviedo
Escandell (GK); Vidal, Luengo, Calvo, Alhassane; Sibo, Dendoncker; Hassan, Ilic, Chaira; Rondon
Real Madrid
Courtois (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vini Jr
Oviedo vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming
When and where will the Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Oviedo vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere on Monday, August 25, 2025, with kick-off at 1:00 AM IST.
Where will the Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.