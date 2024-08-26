Carlo Ancelotti insists Real Madrid must be patient with Kylian Mbappe following his lacklustre home debut in the 3-0 win over Real Valladolid. (More Football News)
Mbappe failed to find the net on his first appearance at Santiago Bernabeu since his blockbuster move from Paris Saint-Germain, despite registering joint game-high tallies of three shots on target and eight touches in the opposing penalty box.
Madrid took until the 50th minute to break through against Valladolid courtesy of Federico Valverde's vicious free-kick, while substitutes Brahim Diaz and Endrick climbed off the bench to seal the victory late on.
Mbappe was substituted in the 86th minute, but Ancelotti leapt to the defence of the France captain, who he maintains needs time to gel with his new team-mates.
"Mbappe is a spectacular striker, very quick, he moves very well without the ball," the Italian told reporters at his post-match press conference.
"In this position, he is going to score as he has always scored. He doesn't need to play on the left or in the centre. In the end, he will score goals. Wait and see."
Ancelotti also saluted the impact of his substitutes in securing Madrid's first LaLiga win of the new season.
"The taste of a win is always good. When we win a game, I have to be happy, taking into account the difficulties we had, especially in the first half when we were slow and soft," Ancelotti told a press conference on Sunday.
"We were better after the break, with much more mobility and speed in possession. I am very happy for those who come off the bench and take advantage of the few minutes they have.
"Setting the line-up is always complicated, it bothers me, it makes me a bit sad, even though it's my responsibility. I'm the one who has to choose the 11 players that start the match.
"Bearing in mind that in this period of the season, in the heat, it is expected that players get tired. So, it would be right that when a player is tired, he should raise his hand and ask to be replaced. But in my 40 years in football, it has never happened.
"So, it is up to me, the coach, to pick out the ones I think are tired. I think the players have to be more responsible with that. I say it here because I have said it to them privately. I have a lot of resources to use in this squad."