West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

Italy have been impressive in their World Cup debut. The likes of Harry and Ben Manenti, Thomas Draca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, etc., have all shown that they have what it takes to compete at this level. They were very close to defeating England in the last game at the Eden Gardens, and they will surely want to bow out of the competition on a high note by defeating the former champions.