West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Shimron Hetmyer in action against Nepal in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
Summary
  • West Indies clash with Italy in their last Group C lash

  • West Indies have already qualified for Super 8

  • Check toss update and playing XIs of the WI vs ITA match below

Two-time champions West Indies take on debutants Italy in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today (Thursday, February 19). The Shai Hope-led Windies, already through to the Super 8, are eyeing a fourth successive win, while Italy will look to sign off with a win. Check the WI vs ITA toss update and playing XIs.

Unlike in the previous two editions, where they couldn't make it to the Super 12, the West Indies have produced a solid performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They have defeated Scotland, England, and Nepal with relative ease. Their bowling has been the biggest positive with Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie in good touch. The Caribbean ensemble, of course, starts as favourites against the Associate team.

Italy have been impressive in their World Cup debut. The likes of Harry and Ben Manenti, Thomas Draca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, etc., have all shown that they have what it takes to compete at this level. They were very close to defeating England in the last game at the Eden Gardens, and they will surely want to bow out of the competition on a high note by defeating the former champions.

West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

For the West Indies vs Italy match today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 31°C and a low of 19°C. Current conditions are mostly sunny with a temperature of 29°C, 28% humidity, and a light 4 mph wind from the northeast. While the probability of precipitation is low at 10% for both the day and night, the UV index is moderate at 6.

West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Italy won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the Group C clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan

West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The West Indies vs Italy match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

