Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Jude Bellingham Edges Alonso's Side To Third Straight Triumph

Real Madrid continued their perfect Champions League 2025-26 start with a 1-0 win over Juventus, maintaining a flawless record after Matchweek 3 and strengthening their position in the league-phase table

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham celebrates his second-half opener on Wednesday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid secured their third consecutive win in the 2025-26 Champions League

  • Juventus remain without a victory in the group stage this season

  • Real Madrid launched 14 shots and dominated possession (71%), yet only managed a single goal

Jude Bellingham scored the winner on his first Champions League start of the season as Real Madrid continued their perfect opening run with a 1-0 victory over Juventus.

Xabi Alonso's side have now won all three of their outings to open the 2025-26 campaign, though they struggled for fluidity during large parts of Wednesday's clash at Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid could not find a way through in the first half as Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler all tested Michele Di Gregorio, while Eder Militao curled narrowly over from the perimeter of Juve's box.

The Juventus goalkeeper produced his best stop just before the interval, repelling Kylian Mbappe's left-footed drive as Di Gregorio denied the in-form Madrid striker with a combination of his shoulder and face.

Igor Tudor's visitors should have taken the lead early in the second half, only for Dusan Vlahovic to be expertly thwarted by an onrushing Thibaut Courtois when one-on-one.

That miss was punished soon after by Bellingham as he pounced on the rebound when Vinicius Junior had struck Di Gregorio's left-hand post in the 57th minute.

Mbappe could have doubled Madrid's lead, if not for another smart Di Gregorio stop, before Diaz saw an attempt cleared off the line moments later.

Related Content
Related Content

Juventus failed to muster any meaningful response, barring a late fizzed effort from Filip Kostic that was pushed away by Courtois, as they went a third straight game without victory in this season's competition.

Data Debrief: Courtois' history and Bellingham's Italian joy

Madrid struggled to break down Juve, attempting 14 shots in the first 45 minutes of Wednesday's game, more than in any other first half without scoring this season in all competitions.

They would not be denied, however, and Madrid have now scored in their last 38 Champions League home games, their best run in the competition since a 44-game stretch between September 2011 and October 2018.

Bellingham broke the deadlock with his fourth goal in the competition against Italian opposition (two against Napoli, one against both Atalanta and Juventus), more than against opponents from any other nation.

It proved a landmark outing for Courtois, who made his 300th appearance for Madrid in all competitions and now ranks only behind Iker Casillas (725), Paco Buyo (456) and Miguel Angel (346) among goalkeepers in the club's history.

He also made his 91st Champions League appearance overall here, which is more than any other Belgian player in the competition's history, while only eight goalkeepers have managed more in total.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Can Virat Kohli Rekindle Adelaide Romance?

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W Preview, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  3. First-Time Voters In Bihar Focus On Jobs, Education Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  4. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  5. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  5. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect