Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Real Madrid take on Juventus in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, October 22. Watch the Madrid vs Juventus football match tonight.
The Spanish giants, chasing a record-extending 16th European title, started their campaign with a 2-1 win against Marseille, both goals from the spot and converted by Kylian Mbappe.
A trip to Almaty for a fixture against Kazakh champions and UCL debutants Kairat resulted in three more goals for Mbappe, including a penalty, as Xabi Alonso's Los Blancos hit five unanswered goals.
Juventus, meanwhile, were involved in a matchday 1 goal fest in Turin with the visiting Borussia Dortmund. The Old Lady were trailing 2-4 with four minutes to the regulation stoppage time. But Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly scored injury-time goals to help settle for a 4-4 draw.
Igor Tudor's men then played out a 2-2 draw with Villarreal, with the Spanish side finding the equaliser in the 90th minute. And that made the two-time champions from Italy one of three sides to draw their first two games this season, along with Bodo/Glimt and Bayer Leverkusen.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Head-To-Head Record
Real Madrid and Juventus have faced each other 22 times, with the Spanish side holding a slight advantage. Madrid have won 12 times, while Juventus have emerged victorious on eight occasions, and two matches have ended in draws.
Their most recent clash came in the Champions League 2017-18 season. Real Madrid won the first leg of their quarter-final tie 3-0 in Turin, but Juventus made a sensational comeback in the return leg, scoring three goals to level the aggregate score.
The tie was ultimately decided in stoppage time when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 97th minute, thus sealing a 4-3 aggregate win for Madrid. Ronaldo would later go on to join Juventus that summer.
Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Streaming
The Real Madrid Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, October 23 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
When will the Real Madrid Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Match start?
The Real Madrid Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
How to live stream the Real Madrid Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Real Madrid Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Real Madrid Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.