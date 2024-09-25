Football

Real Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Not Worried As Los Blancos Survive Scare In Italian's 300th Game

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was not unduly worried after his side were made to survive a late rally in their 3-2 victory over Alaves in LaLiga on Tuesday

Carlo Ancelotti's 300th game with Real Madrid ended in victory
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was not unduly worried after his side were made to survive a late rally in their 3-2 victory over Alaves in LaLiga on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Goals from Lucas Vazquez, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo had Madrid cruising at the Santiago Bernabeu, only for Alaves to threaten a comeback with two goals in as many minutes late on.

Los Blancos held on for victory in what was Ancelotti's 300th game in charge, making him just the second coach to reach that milestone with the club after Miguel Munoz (605 matches).

Madrid have already dropped points twice this season to trail Barcelona in LaLiga, but Ancelotti preferred to focus on the positives after Tuesday's game.

"This is football and when you think the game is over, you get distracted and allow your rival to score, you give them a confidence boost while your own confidence is shaken," he said. 

"It's something that happens all the time in football and it won't stop happening. Sure, we don't want that to happen to us, nobody does, but we need to highlight that for over 80 minutes our team played really, really well and that is what gives us confidence moving forward.

"For over an hour the team played very well, looking for opportunities in different ways, in transition, filtering passes through the opponent's lines... 

"The team is improving, it's good for us because the schedule is very demanding. Sunday's game [against Atletico Madrid] will also be very demanding."

Ancelotti added he was delighted with Mbappe's progress since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, praising his combination with Jude Bellingham for the second goal. 

"Mbappe is playing great, we are doing really well in attack," Ancelotti said.

"Bellingham is growing, he gave the assist to Mbappe and played a very complete game. He needs to get used to playing a bit more inside the box, like he did last year.

"It's more complicated against a team with a low block like Alaves. What I ask Bellingham is to do that kind of work, not to score goals. With the players we have, we can score at any moment." 

Madrid's opening goalscorer Vazquez, meanwhile, told Los Blancos to sharpen up after their late scare.

"It's a shame that with the performance that we were putting throughout the match, it had to finish the way that it did," Vazquez told Real Madrid TV.

"We played a great game until the 88th minute, when two lapses in concentration led to two goals and we had to suffer a bit more than we should have.

"We didn't deserve this ending, with the game we had played, but let's look on the bright side, we did a lot of things right."

