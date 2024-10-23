UEFA Champions League 2024-25 action continues with nine more matches, including big-ticket Barcelona vs Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig vs Liverpool at Red Bull Arena, scheduled for tonight (October 23). For more on all the matchday 3 fixtures and telecast details, click here.
Here's how we look at the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match
This is a clash between the joint-top team in the Bundesliga and the leaders in the Premier League. RB Leipzig, with five wins and two draws, share the lead with Bayern Munich -- 17 points each -- in Germany. Liverpool, after the end of round eight in England's top-tier league, are atop with 21 points (seven wins and one defeat).
But RB Leipzig and Liverpool have contrasting outings so far in the Champions League. Marco Rose's Die Roten Bullen are yet to register a win in this campaign. They led against Atletico Madrid away and Juventus at home, but ended up losing both, 1-2 and 2-3, respectively.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have won both their matches. After conceding an early goal away at AC Milan, the Reds sealed a comfortable 3-1 win. At home against another Italian Serie A side, Bologna, they eased to a 2-0 win.
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool head-to-head
RB Leipzig and Liverpool have only faced each other twice before, both during the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 tie. Liverpool cantered to identical 2-0 wins, with Mohamed Salah scoring on both outings.
Liverpool have won their last six matches in all competitions, while RB Leipzig have managed to pick up three wins from their last six outings.
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Predicted Starting XIs
RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba; Lutsharel Geertruida, Joey Veerman, Amadou Haidara, Antonio Nusa; Xavi Simons; Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko.
Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez.
Referee: Sandro Scharer (Switzerland). The 36-year-old from Schubelbach has been a FIFA referee since 2015.
RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming
The RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will take place on October 23, Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.
Where to watch RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network on TV. The tournament can be live-streamed on SonyLiv app and website in India.