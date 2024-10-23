Football

RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 3

But RB Leipzig and Liverpool have contrasting outings so far in the Champions League. Let's see what happens when the two titans clash against each other On Wednesday, here's the live streaming, head to head and squad details

liverpool-fc-uefa-champions-league-x
Liverpool Football Club. Photo: X | Liverpool FC
info_icon

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 action continues with nine more matches, including big-ticket Barcelona vs Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig vs Liverpool at Red Bull Arena, scheduled for tonight (October 23). For more on all the matchday 3 fixtures and telecast details, click here.

Here's how we look at the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match

This is a clash between the joint-top team in the Bundesliga and the leaders in the Premier League. RB Leipzig, with five wins and two draws, share the lead with Bayern Munich -- 17 points each -- in Germany. Liverpool, after the end of round eight in England's top-tier league, are atop with 21 points (seven wins and one defeat).

But RB Leipzig and Liverpool have contrasting outings so far in the Champions League. Marco Rose's Die Roten Bullen are yet to register a win in this campaign. They led against Atletico Madrid away and Juventus at home, but ended up losing both, 1-2 and 2-3, respectively.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won both their matches. After conceding an early goal away at AC Milan, the Reds sealed a comfortable 3-1 win. At home against another Italian Serie A side, Bologna, they eased to a 2-0 win.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool head-to-head

RB Leipzig and Liverpool have only faced each other twice before, both during the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 tie. Liverpool cantered to identical 2-0 wins, with Mohamed Salah scoring on both outings.

Liverpool have won their last six matches in all competitions, while RB Leipzig have managed to pick up three wins from their last six outings.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Predicted Starting XIs

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba; Lutsharel Geertruida, Joey Veerman, Amadou Haidara, Antonio Nusa; Xavi Simons; Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko.

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez.

Referee: Sandro Scharer (Switzerland). The 36-year-old from Schubelbach has been a FIFA referee since 2015.

RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will take place on October 23, Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Where to watch RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network on TV. The tournament can be live-streamed on SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: IND Blues Maintain Pressure As Oman Struggle At 122/4 In 17 Overs
  2. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  3. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Oman Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
  5. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
Football News
  1. RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 3
  2. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  3. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  5. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  2. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  3. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  2. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  3. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  4. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  5. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Turkey: Terror Attack Targets Aerospace Company In Ankara, Several Feared Dead
  2. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  3. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
  4. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  5. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested