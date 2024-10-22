Football

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

In a massive UEFA Champions League 2024-24 clash, current league leaders in Spain and Germany, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, will go head-to-head at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, the former's temporary home, on October 24 (India time)

In a massive UEFA Champions League 2024-24 clash, current league leaders in Spain and Germany, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, will go head-to-head at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, the former's temporary home, on October 24 (India time). (More Football News)

Barcelona, under former Bayern boss Hansi Flick, started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat away at Monaco in France.

But the Catalans responded with a sumptuous display at home when they hosted Young Boys, beating the Swiss side 5-0.

Flick, however, is not the only former Bayern man to don the Barca colours.

Polish legend Robert Lewandowski, now the most de facto front in the Barca set-up, had enjoyed spectacular success while at Bayern.

Vincent Kompany's Bavarians thrashed visitors from Ukraine 9-2 at Allianz Arena

But the former six-time champions were stunned by Aston Villa 0-1 in England.

Barca and Bayern are separated by goal difference in the UEFA Champions League table, with the Germans one place above La Liga side on 15th.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head Record

Historically, the particular fixture has seen Bayern Munich enjoying a head-to-head advantage.

In the previous 15 meetings, the Bundesliga giants have defeated their La Liga counterparts 11 times with two matches ending in draws.

By some estimates, this is the worst head-to-head record for five-time champions Barcelona against an European opponent.

In fact, Barcelona have lost their previous six meetings with Bayern Munich, and also conceding more than 20 goals.

The last time they beat the German side was in May 2015.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Previous Meetings

Oct 26, 2022: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Group Stage)

Sep 13, 2022: Bayern 2-0 Barcelona (Group Stage)

Dec 08, 2021: Bayern 3-0 Barcelona (Group Stage)

Sep 14, 2021: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Group Stage)

Aug 14, 2020: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern (Quarter-Finals)

May 12, 2015: Bayern 3-2 Barcelona (Semi-Finals)

May 06, 2015: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern (Semi-Finals)

May 01, 2013: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Semi-Finals)

Apr 23, 2013: Bayern 4-0 Barcelona (Semi-Finals)

Apr 14, 2009: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona (Quarter-Finals)

Apr 08, 2009: Barcelona 4-0 Bayern (Quarter-Finals)

Nov 04, 1998: Barcelona 1-2 Bayern (Group Stage)

Oct 21, 1998: Bayern 1-0 Barcelona (Group Stage)

Apr 16, 1996: Barcelona 1-2 Bayern (UEFA Cup Semi-Finals)

Apr 01, 1996: Bayern 2-2 Barcelona (UEFA Cup Semi-Finals)

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XIs

Barcelona: Inaki Pena Sotorres; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri (c), Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (c); Raphael Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Joao Palhinha; Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). The 44-year-old is one of the most respected officials in European football. He officiated the Champions League 2023-24 final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

