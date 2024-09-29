Mikel Arteta is "so grateful" to Pep Guardiola, though the Arsenal manager claimed it is out of his hands if somebody else wishes to damage his relationship with Manchester City's boss. (More Football News)
Tempers flared in the 2-2 draw between the Premier League title rivals at the Etihad Stadium last week.
Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, Guardiola said City would go to "war" with Arsenal, who joined the reigning champions on 14 points after Saturday's games.
While City drew 1-1 at Newcastle United, Arsenal clinched a 4-2 victory over Leicester City thanks to two stoppage-time goals.
After that match, though, Arteta was still asked about Guardiola.
"I've admired him since I was 10 years old," Arteta said on Saturday.
"I respect him profoundly. I'm so grateful for everything he did for me and continues to do for me.
"If someone wants to damage the relationship, that's not in my hands.
"The feeling [of affection] is profound. [Guardiola] knows it, the staff know it because I still [speak] with them today, and with the board, the ownership – with everyone."
Arteta was a coach at City between 2016 and 2019, until he left to replace Unai Emery in charge of the Gunners.