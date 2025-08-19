Premier League: Djed Spence Signs New Long-term Deal With Tottenham

  • Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham

  • Spence joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in July 2022 and has since made 43 appearances

  • Spence played a role in Tottenham's Europa League success last season

Tottenham defender Djed Spence has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the north London club.

The 25-year-old full-back joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in July 2022 and has since made 43 appearances, scoring twice. 

Prior to moving to the club, Spence helped guide Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League with a win over Huddersfield Town in the play-off final, earning him a spot in the Championship Team of the Season.

He broke into the side with his first Premier League start in December 2024, helping Spurs to a 5-0 win over Southampton.

In February, he then scored his first league goal during a 4-1 victory at Ipswich Town and was also nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for the first time.

Spence played a role in Tottenham's Europa League success last season and has previously spent time on loan at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa. Internationally, he has represented England up to Under-21 level.

Speaking to the club, Spence said: "I just want to keep playing well and reach a higher level. Everyone has trials and tribulations, but I'm a fighter. I always work hard, try my best, and come back from everything.

"Personally, it was a great season for myself. I think it was my breakthrough Premier League season. Hopefully, this season I can continue like that and get to new heights."

Thomas Frank oversaw his first league win in the Tottenham dugout on Saturday as his Spurs side cruised to a 3-0 victory against newly promoted Burnley, and Spence expressed his happiness working under the Dane: "The new manager has been good with me, speaks to me a lot, gives me confidence."

