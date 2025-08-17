Tottenham 3-0 Burnley, Premier League: Thomas Frank Lauds Richarlison After 'Dream Start'

Spurs ran out 3-0 winners against Burnley in Frank's first league game in charge, with Brennan Johnson also scoring after Richarlison had netted a sensational scissor-kick

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Richarlison-Tottenham
Tottenham celebrate Richarlison's second goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Richarlison scored a brace in Spurs' 3-0 victory

  • Thomas Frank was full of praise of the Brazilian

  • Burnley boss Parker accepted his side's poor performance

Thomas Frank hailed "exceptional" Richarlison, who scored a brace to help the Dane make a winning start to life in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Spurs ran out 3-0 winners against Burnley in Frank's first league game in charge, with Brennan Johnson also scoring after Richarlison had netted a sensational scissor-kick.

It marks Spurs' joint-biggest matchday one victory in the Premier League, alongside their 4-1 win over Southampton in 2022-23.

It perhaps should come as no surprise, as Tottenham have faced Burnley more often than they have any other side on home soil in the competition without ever losing (won nine, drawn one).

Richarlison has now scored 13 goals in his last 16 Premier League starts for Spurs, including nine goals in his last nine starts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  

And Frank was delighted with Spurs' performance as a whole, but reserved extra praise for the Brazilian.

"Perfect start or dream start, we all know we need to follow up on it," Frank said. "I will just enjoy it, and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it, because that is important.

"If I'm brutally honest, I felt we were a little bit out of sync at times, but the overall performance was good. I like the mentality and the hard work. We worked a lot on crosses, which is big for me, and we scored from two of them. That's an element I was very happy with.

"What a performance from Richarlison. His work rate, his intensity and, on top of that, two goals – especially the last one – is exceptional.

"The first one is definitely easier to score without being easy, but I have a striker that takes those two chances and helps us win the game.

"It is only the second game of the season, there is a long way to go, but very positive with him. I'm a little disappointed that, so early, we have a goal of the season [contender]!"

info_icon

Spurs were without Yves Bissouma, who was left out of Spurs' UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain due to disciplinary reasons, but Frank confirmed the reason for Saturday's absence.

"Unfortunately, he got injured in training yesterday," he said of Bissouma. "We need to look into how much it is."

Burnley's return to the Premier League did not go to plan, and they have now lost their last four opening matches in the competition.

The Clarets conceded three goals in this game, having gone through the entirety of last season's Championship campaign without conceding more than a single goal.

Scott Parker's side showed flashes of promise, accumulating 1.1 expected goals (xG) from their 14 chances to Spurs' 2.3 from 16 shots, and the coach acknowledged a slow start ultimately cost them on Saturday.

"The fine margins of the Premier League. That's the main thing that comes out of this," he said. "We started slowly, and Tottenham put us under a lot of pressure.

"We went a goal down and responded well, creating chances. We missed a massive chance on about 58 minutes to get back in it, and then they produced a world-class finish, and it took the game away from us."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son